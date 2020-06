1143 Bessie Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

TRACY ABSOLUTELY CHARMING BUNGALOW! 3 BEDROOM, 1 BATH. HARDWOOD FLOORING. HUGE COUNTRY KITCHEN. INSIDE LAUNDRY. LOTS OF WOOD MOULDINGS, CHARACTER AND CHARM! GREAT FRONT PORCH. DETACHED 1 CAR GARAGE. SO MUCH MORE! Walking distance to schools shops,parks and hospital close to downtown, shopping, easy highway access Sorry No Pets, Renters Insurance Required...Gardener included...



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,895, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $1900, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed

