913 FERNWOOD PACIFIC Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking stainless steel fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking bbq/grill

Charming oasis perfertly located in Topanga most sought after area of Fernwood.This sweet home sits on an 1/2 arce of your own peaceful paradise. The home offers roomy bedrooms, 2 baths, eat in kitchen with stainless appliance that will impress the most discerning home chef, eat in kitchen, large living area showcasing a wood burning fireplace. The romantic master with private deck and clawfoot tub is simply sublime. The outdoor living areas include: a bbq area with el fresco dinning area, large area to entertain family and friendly or simply cozy up with a book and nature. Added features, separate studio/office without door bathing tub, flat grassy areas, and gated parking for up to 6. The flow of this home truly take every advantage of indoor out living and setting the stage for true Topanga retreat living. Owner prefers to lease furnished, please inquire with listing Agent.