Last updated March 19 2020 at 2:28 AM

913 FERNWOOD PACIFIC Drive

913 Fernwood Pacific Drive · No Longer Available
Location

913 Fernwood Pacific Drive, Topanga, CA 90290

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
Charming oasis perfertly located in Topanga most sought after area of Fernwood.This sweet home sits on an 1/2 arce of your own peaceful paradise. The home offers roomy bedrooms, 2 baths, eat in kitchen with stainless appliance that will impress the most discerning home chef, eat in kitchen, large living area showcasing a wood burning fireplace. The romantic master with private deck and clawfoot tub is simply sublime. The outdoor living areas include: a bbq area with el fresco dinning area, large area to entertain family and friendly or simply cozy up with a book and nature. Added features, separate studio/office without door bathing tub, flat grassy areas, and gated parking for up to 6. The flow of this home truly take every advantage of indoor out living and setting the stage for true Topanga retreat living. Owner prefers to lease furnished, please inquire with listing Agent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 6 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 913 FERNWOOD PACIFIC Drive have any available units?
913 FERNWOOD PACIFIC Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Topanga, CA.
What amenities does 913 FERNWOOD PACIFIC Drive have?
Some of 913 FERNWOOD PACIFIC Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 913 FERNWOOD PACIFIC Drive currently offering any rent specials?
913 FERNWOOD PACIFIC Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 913 FERNWOOD PACIFIC Drive pet-friendly?
No, 913 FERNWOOD PACIFIC Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Topanga.
Does 913 FERNWOOD PACIFIC Drive offer parking?
Yes, 913 FERNWOOD PACIFIC Drive offers parking.
Does 913 FERNWOOD PACIFIC Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 913 FERNWOOD PACIFIC Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 913 FERNWOOD PACIFIC Drive have a pool?
No, 913 FERNWOOD PACIFIC Drive does not have a pool.
Does 913 FERNWOOD PACIFIC Drive have accessible units?
No, 913 FERNWOOD PACIFIC Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 913 FERNWOOD PACIFIC Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 913 FERNWOOD PACIFIC Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 913 FERNWOOD PACIFIC Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 913 FERNWOOD PACIFIC Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
