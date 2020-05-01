All apartments in Topanga
3230 Van Allen Place

3230 Van Allen Place · No Longer Available
Location

3230 Van Allen Place, Topanga, CA 90290
Topanga Canyon

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
walk in closets
pool
fireplace
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pool
bbq/grill
VIEWS VIEWS VIEWS! Enjoy some of the most outstanding views of the Santa Monica mountains from this beautifully-appointed 5 bedroom, 5 bathroom home situated behind the guarded gates of the coveted Summit Pointe Estates. This meticulously maintained home features a large living area with double high ceilings and beautiful dark hard wood floors throughout the lower level. Gorgeous views abound from the dining room, kitchen and family room. The light and bright kitchen boasts granite counter tops and travertine floors. Cozy up in front of the grand fireplace in the family room. One bedroom and a separate office with custom built-in cabinetry are downstairs. The large master offers a fireplace, 2 large walk-in closets, a soaking tub and separate shower. Two bedrooms share a Jack and Jill bathroom the fifth bedroom is ensuite. The entertainer's backyard is the highlight of this home. Designed for a true California lifestyle, grill out with with family and friends and dip into the infinity pool whilst enjoying breath-taking views. One can feel totally removed from the hustle and bustle of daily life in the privacy and serenity of this hilltop community, yet the 101 and beaches are only minutes away.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3230 Van Allen Place have any available units?
3230 Van Allen Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Topanga, CA.
What amenities does 3230 Van Allen Place have?
Some of 3230 Van Allen Place's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3230 Van Allen Place currently offering any rent specials?
3230 Van Allen Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3230 Van Allen Place pet-friendly?
No, 3230 Van Allen Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Topanga.
Does 3230 Van Allen Place offer parking?
No, 3230 Van Allen Place does not offer parking.
Does 3230 Van Allen Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3230 Van Allen Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3230 Van Allen Place have a pool?
Yes, 3230 Van Allen Place has a pool.
Does 3230 Van Allen Place have accessible units?
No, 3230 Van Allen Place does not have accessible units.
Does 3230 Van Allen Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 3230 Van Allen Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3230 Van Allen Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 3230 Van Allen Place does not have units with air conditioning.
