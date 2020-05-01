3230 Van Allen Place

Amenities

VIEWS VIEWS VIEWS! Enjoy some of the most outstanding views of the Santa Monica mountains from this beautifully-appointed 5 bedroom, 5 bathroom home situated behind the guarded gates of the coveted Summit Pointe Estates. This meticulously maintained home features a large living area with double high ceilings and beautiful dark hard wood floors throughout the lower level. Gorgeous views abound from the dining room, kitchen and family room. The light and bright kitchen boasts granite counter tops and travertine floors. Cozy up in front of the grand fireplace in the family room. One bedroom and a separate office with custom built-in cabinetry are downstairs. The large master offers a fireplace, 2 large walk-in closets, a soaking tub and separate shower. Two bedrooms share a Jack and Jill bathroom the fifth bedroom is ensuite. The entertainer's backyard is the highlight of this home. Designed for a true California lifestyle, grill out with with family and friends and dip into the infinity pool whilst enjoying breath-taking views. One can feel totally removed from the hustle and bustle of daily life in the privacy and serenity of this hilltop community, yet the 101 and beaches are only minutes away.