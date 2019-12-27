20800 FONTAINE Road

Amenities

patio / balcony parking recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking

At the end of an enchanted road you will find this eclectic Topanga compound. The main house offers a great porch, three bedrooms and two remodeled bathrooms, an open kitchen dining area leading to a grassy yard and a cozy living room. A separate structure close by is ideal as a recording studio, home office or art studio. A little tucked away from the main house is a wonderful one bedroom guest, updated with great taste. The property is located on almost 2 acres with plenty of room to play and entertain. A great opportunity to live and work in Topanga