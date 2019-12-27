All apartments in Topanga
Last updated December 27 2019 at 2:30 PM

20800 FONTAINE Road

20800 Fontaine Road · No Longer Available
Location

20800 Fontaine Road, Topanga, CA 90290

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
At the end of an enchanted road you will find this eclectic Topanga compound. The main house offers a great porch, three bedrooms and two remodeled bathrooms, an open kitchen dining area leading to a grassy yard and a cozy living room. A separate structure close by is ideal as a recording studio, home office or art studio. A little tucked away from the main house is a wonderful one bedroom guest, updated with great taste. The property is located on almost 2 acres with plenty of room to play and entertain. A great opportunity to live and work in Topanga

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 6 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20800 FONTAINE Road have any available units?
20800 FONTAINE Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Topanga, CA.
What amenities does 20800 FONTAINE Road have?
Some of 20800 FONTAINE Road's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20800 FONTAINE Road currently offering any rent specials?
20800 FONTAINE Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20800 FONTAINE Road pet-friendly?
No, 20800 FONTAINE Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Topanga.
Does 20800 FONTAINE Road offer parking?
Yes, 20800 FONTAINE Road offers parking.
Does 20800 FONTAINE Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 20800 FONTAINE Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 20800 FONTAINE Road have a pool?
No, 20800 FONTAINE Road does not have a pool.
Does 20800 FONTAINE Road have accessible units?
No, 20800 FONTAINE Road does not have accessible units.
Does 20800 FONTAINE Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 20800 FONTAINE Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 20800 FONTAINE Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 20800 FONTAINE Road does not have units with air conditioning.

