Home
/
Topanga, CA
/
18115 KINGSPORT Drive
Last updated April 10 2020 at 9:58 PM

18115 KINGSPORT Drive

18115 Kingsport Drive · No Longer Available
Location

18115 Kingsport Drive, Topanga, CA 90265

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
hot tub
Entertainer's paradise. Beautiful, spacious Malibu home on Sunset Mesa with spectacular 180 degree views of the Queen's Necklace/Santa Monica Bay, Catalina Island and ocean-view sunsets. Master bedroom and living room with wet bar lead out to a romantic stone patio. Lush landscaping and water features in the front and back yards, sprawling decks in the back yard with a built-in BBQ and large hot tub. Hardwood oak floors throughout. Bedrooms have large walk-in closets, newer appliances grace the light-filled kitchen, radiant-heated flooring in the master bathroom all add to making life in this home a rich and comfortable experience. The location and proximity to Pacific Palisades affords the conveniences of being closer in to the city, while enjoying the luxurious slow pace of the coveted Malibu lifestyle.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18115 KINGSPORT Drive have any available units?
18115 KINGSPORT Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Topanga, CA.
What amenities does 18115 KINGSPORT Drive have?
Some of 18115 KINGSPORT Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18115 KINGSPORT Drive currently offering any rent specials?
18115 KINGSPORT Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18115 KINGSPORT Drive pet-friendly?
No, 18115 KINGSPORT Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Topanga.
Does 18115 KINGSPORT Drive offer parking?
Yes, 18115 KINGSPORT Drive offers parking.
Does 18115 KINGSPORT Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 18115 KINGSPORT Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 18115 KINGSPORT Drive have a pool?
No, 18115 KINGSPORT Drive does not have a pool.
Does 18115 KINGSPORT Drive have accessible units?
No, 18115 KINGSPORT Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 18115 KINGSPORT Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 18115 KINGSPORT Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 18115 KINGSPORT Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 18115 KINGSPORT Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
