18115 KINGSPORT Drive

Entertainer's paradise. Beautiful, spacious Malibu home on Sunset Mesa with spectacular 180 degree views of the Queen's Necklace/Santa Monica Bay, Catalina Island and ocean-view sunsets. Master bedroom and living room with wet bar lead out to a romantic stone patio. Lush landscaping and water features in the front and back yards, sprawling decks in the back yard with a built-in BBQ and large hot tub. Hardwood oak floors throughout. Bedrooms have large walk-in closets, newer appliances grace the light-filled kitchen, radiant-heated flooring in the master bathroom all add to making life in this home a rich and comfortable experience. The location and proximity to Pacific Palisades affords the conveniences of being closer in to the city, while enjoying the luxurious slow pace of the coveted Malibu lifestyle.