Topanga, CA
1126 Parkway
Last updated April 4 2019 at 5:34 AM

1126 Parkway

1126 Parkway Trl · No Longer Available
Location

1126 Parkway Trl, Topanga, CA 90290

Amenities

gym
sauna
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
gym
sauna
A modern sanctuary nestled within a sea of trees and surrounded by the staggering natural beauty of endless manicured grounds, a running stream and blissful quietness. Rustic minimalist design with floor to ceiling windows that let the light flood the interior while seamlessly blending the internal space with the tranquility of the outdoor surroundings. The open floor plan and high ceilings enhance the voluminous feeling and create a space in this beautiful home in the Topanga Hills, the property includes 2 detached homes on the same lot the main home features 4 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms and the additional detached home includes 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms a office and a gym the compound also includes a detached sauna. Located minutes away from the beach. A true place to escape and call home !

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1126 Parkway have any available units?
1126 Parkway doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Topanga, CA.
Is 1126 Parkway currently offering any rent specials?
1126 Parkway is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1126 Parkway pet-friendly?
No, 1126 Parkway is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Topanga.
Does 1126 Parkway offer parking?
No, 1126 Parkway does not offer parking.
Does 1126 Parkway have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1126 Parkway does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1126 Parkway have a pool?
No, 1126 Parkway does not have a pool.
Does 1126 Parkway have accessible units?
No, 1126 Parkway does not have accessible units.
Does 1126 Parkway have units with dishwashers?
No, 1126 Parkway does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1126 Parkway have units with air conditioning?
No, 1126 Parkway does not have units with air conditioning.
