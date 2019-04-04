1126 Parkway

Amenities

A modern sanctuary nestled within a sea of trees and surrounded by the staggering natural beauty of endless manicured grounds, a running stream and blissful quietness. Rustic minimalist design with floor to ceiling windows that let the light flood the interior while seamlessly blending the internal space with the tranquility of the outdoor surroundings. The open floor plan and high ceilings enhance the voluminous feeling and create a space in this beautiful home in the Topanga Hills, the property includes 2 detached homes on the same lot the main home features 4 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms and the additional detached home includes 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms a office and a gym the compound also includes a detached sauna. Located minutes away from the beach. A true place to escape and call home !