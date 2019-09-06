All apartments in Topanga
100 PAWNEE Lane
Last updated September 6 2019 at 7:39 PM

100 PAWNEE Lane

100 Pawnee Ln · No Longer Available
Location

100 Pawnee Ln, Topanga, CA 90290
Topanga Canyon

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
pool table
hot tub
Beautiful home in Topanga. Tastefully remodeled and ready for move in. Three Bedroom,Two Bath large square footage and Private Garden with Portico to enjoy the sun and sea breezes. Lush Landscaping with Fruit trees. Kitchen has large pantry and Breakfast Nook overlooking back yard with lush landscaping and fruit trees. Washer and Dryer in home. Third Bedroom has wet bar with fridge and eating area. Everything you need in community for Country Club living, Full Gym, Pool, Spa, Hiking trails and large club house for enjoying Library, pool table and ping pong! You will be surprised when you arrive to the "Top of Topanga" community and wonder why you didn't know about this wonderful community? 5 minutes to Topanga's new Village Shopping experience and to Malibu and Santa Monica restaurants, beaches and shops. Home can be delivered Furnished at same Lease price.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

