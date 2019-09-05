All apartments in Temple City
9619 Broadway
Last updated September 5 2019 at 7:42 PM

9619 Broadway

9619 Broadway · No Longer Available
Location

9619 Broadway, Temple City, CA 91780
Temple City

Amenities

new construction
garage
recently renovated
guest parking
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
guest parking
new construction
Brand new detached condo in Temple City within the Temple City Unified Schools! One bedroom and a full bath downstairs, brand new appliances in kitchen, gorgeous upgrades in flooring, cabinets, counters in kitchen and bathrooms, spacious master bedroom upstairs along with 2 more bedrooms. Also there is a private backyard, attached 2-car garage and an extra guest parking right next to the unit. Just a few minute drive to the busy area of Arcadia with many restaurants, grocery stores, parks, shopping malls, banks and much more! Don't miss out to live in this brand new home in Temple City!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

