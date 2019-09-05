9619 Broadway

Amenities

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage guest parking new construction

Brand new detached condo in Temple City within the Temple City Unified Schools! One bedroom and a full bath downstairs, brand new appliances in kitchen, gorgeous upgrades in flooring, cabinets, counters in kitchen and bathrooms, spacious master bedroom upstairs along with 2 more bedrooms. Also there is a private backyard, attached 2-car garage and an extra guest parking right next to the unit. Just a few minute drive to the busy area of Arcadia with many restaurants, grocery stores, parks, shopping malls, banks and much more! Don't miss out to live in this brand new home in Temple City!