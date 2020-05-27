6235 Hart Avenue

Amenities

WOW!! Gorgeous Turn-Key Home nestled in the Prime Location of Temple City. This Beautiful open concept home features 2 bedrooms and 1.5 Baths with TOP-Rated Temple City Schools that are just minutes away. Upon entering you will be greeted with a bright living room area perfect for family entertainment. The Large Remodelled Kitchen is meticulously remodelled with stainless steel appliances. The home is also furnished with a King size bed, dresser, Smart TV &TV Console, Kitchen stools, Living room Chairs and Couch. Dual paned windows all throughout and Central HVAC System. Rent includes: high speed internet, water, trash, and gardener!! This home will not last!! Schedule your showings today.