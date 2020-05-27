All apartments in Temple City
Find more places like 6235 Hart Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Temple City, CA
/
6235 Hart Avenue
Last updated May 27 2020 at 7:36 AM

6235 Hart Avenue

6235 Hart Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Temple City
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

6235 Hart Avenue, Temple City, CA 91780
Temple City

Amenities

stainless steel
air conditioning
internet access
furnished
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
stainless steel
Property Amenities
internet access
WOW!! Gorgeous Turn-Key Home nestled in the Prime Location of Temple City. This Beautiful open concept home features 2 bedrooms and 1.5 Baths with TOP-Rated Temple City Schools that are just minutes away. Upon entering you will be greeted with a bright living room area perfect for family entertainment. The Large Remodelled Kitchen is meticulously remodelled with stainless steel appliances. The home is also furnished with a King size bed, dresser, Smart TV &TV Console, Kitchen stools, Living room Chairs and Couch. Dual paned windows all throughout and Central HVAC System. Rent includes: high speed internet, water, trash, and gardener!! This home will not last!! Schedule your showings today.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6235 Hart Avenue have any available units?
6235 Hart Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Temple City, CA.
What amenities does 6235 Hart Avenue have?
Some of 6235 Hart Avenue's amenities include stainless steel, air conditioning, and internet access. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6235 Hart Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
6235 Hart Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6235 Hart Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 6235 Hart Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Temple City.
Does 6235 Hart Avenue offer parking?
No, 6235 Hart Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 6235 Hart Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6235 Hart Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6235 Hart Avenue have a pool?
No, 6235 Hart Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 6235 Hart Avenue have accessible units?
No, 6235 Hart Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 6235 Hart Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 6235 Hart Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6235 Hart Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 6235 Hart Avenue has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Helpful Articles
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Temple City 1 BedroomsTemple City Apartments with Balcony
Temple City Apartments with GarageTemple City Dog Friendly Apartments
Temple City Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CA
Montebello, CASignal Hill, CAWalnut, CAWest Carson, CAPalos Verdes Estates, CARolling Hills Estates, CADuarte, CAEl Segundo, CAEast Los Angeles, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles