Last updated January 17 2020 at 7:51 PM

6230 Rosemead Boulevard

6230 Rosemead Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

6230 Rosemead Boulevard, Temple City, CA 91780
Temple City

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
oven
range
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
!!!A MUST SEE!!!**Temple City School** South of Longden, North of Las Tunas. Adj. to Value Market And Walgreens. Short distance to the school. Ready to move in. 3BD/2.5 bath tri-level Townhome. Beautiful modern construction built in 1989 with a 2-car attached garage and huge laundry room, bonus storage room on the bottom level, newer hard wood floors, newer ceramic tiles, newer garage door. Open floor plan living/dining area with kitchen, one bedroom half bath on the main level. One master suite with another bedroom and full bath on the top floor. Bright and airy with Central A/C, hardwood floors in the living area, carpet in bedrooms. Fully fenced front yard for your privacy and enjoyment.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6230 Rosemead Boulevard have any available units?
6230 Rosemead Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Temple City, CA.
What amenities does 6230 Rosemead Boulevard have?
Some of 6230 Rosemead Boulevard's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6230 Rosemead Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
6230 Rosemead Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6230 Rosemead Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 6230 Rosemead Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Temple City.
Does 6230 Rosemead Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 6230 Rosemead Boulevard offers parking.
Does 6230 Rosemead Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6230 Rosemead Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6230 Rosemead Boulevard have a pool?
No, 6230 Rosemead Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 6230 Rosemead Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 6230 Rosemead Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 6230 Rosemead Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6230 Rosemead Boulevard has units with dishwashers.
Does 6230 Rosemead Boulevard have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 6230 Rosemead Boulevard has units with air conditioning.
