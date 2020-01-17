6230 Rosemead Boulevard

Amenities

!!!A MUST SEE!!!**Temple City School** South of Longden, North of Las Tunas. Adj. to Value Market And Walgreens. Short distance to the school. Ready to move in. 3BD/2.5 bath tri-level Townhome. Beautiful modern construction built in 1989 with a 2-car attached garage and huge laundry room, bonus storage room on the bottom level, newer hard wood floors, newer ceramic tiles, newer garage door. Open floor plan living/dining area with kitchen, one bedroom half bath on the main level. One master suite with another bedroom and full bath on the top floor. Bright and airy with Central A/C, hardwood floors in the living area, carpet in bedrooms. Fully fenced front yard for your privacy and enjoyment.