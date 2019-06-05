All apartments in Temple City
6142 Temple City Boulevard

6142 Temple City Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

6142 Temple City Boulevard, Temple City, CA 91780
Temple City

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
North Temple City turnkey detached PUD! Minutes from Award-Winning Temple City Schools. This beautiful 4-bed 3-bath house features 2045 sf, high ceilings when you walk in , spacious living room with fireplace, beautiful kitchen with a lots of counter space and cabinets. All bedrooms upstairs newly painted and large master suite with walk in closet. Central AC & Heating system, hardwood floors throughout. Two car garage and extra parking space. Located very close to markets, restaurants, and shopping. Must see to appreciate!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6142 Temple City Boulevard have any available units?
6142 Temple City Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Temple City, CA.
What amenities does 6142 Temple City Boulevard have?
Some of 6142 Temple City Boulevard's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6142 Temple City Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
6142 Temple City Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6142 Temple City Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 6142 Temple City Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Temple City.
Does 6142 Temple City Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 6142 Temple City Boulevard offers parking.
Does 6142 Temple City Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6142 Temple City Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6142 Temple City Boulevard have a pool?
No, 6142 Temple City Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 6142 Temple City Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 6142 Temple City Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 6142 Temple City Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6142 Temple City Boulevard has units with dishwashers.
Does 6142 Temple City Boulevard have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 6142 Temple City Boulevard has units with air conditioning.
