6142 Temple City Boulevard

North Temple City turnkey detached PUD! Minutes from Award-Winning Temple City Schools. This beautiful 4-bed 3-bath house features 2045 sf, high ceilings when you walk in , spacious living room with fireplace, beautiful kitchen with a lots of counter space and cabinets. All bedrooms upstairs newly painted and large master suite with walk in closet. Central AC & Heating system, hardwood floors throughout. Two car garage and extra parking space. Located very close to markets, restaurants, and shopping. Must see to appreciate!