Last updated May 25 2019 at 10:54 AM

5539 Pamerton Ave

5539 Parmerton Avenue · (626) 582-8001
Location

5539 Parmerton Avenue, Temple City, CA 91780
Temple City

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 year AGO

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
clubhouse
fireplace
Unit Amenities
extra storage
fireplace
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
cats allowed
garage
pet friendly
dogs allowed
Chaming Temple City Home - Large Temple City home...come enjoy this spacious 3 bedroom (with extra large den/entertainment room & computer room), 1 bath single family home on a large lot located on a beautiful tree-lined street. The home has a spacious front and back yard. The home is centrally located and a quick drive to great shopping, dining and amenities found within the San Gabriel Valley.

The private home has beautiful refinished hardwood floors, a large living room, hardwood floors in each bedroom, custom shutters throughout the home, new paint throughout the home, large kitchen with ample cabinet space and countertops, French doors of a sitting area/computer room that lead to the back yard and a very spacious entertainment room at the back of the home. The entertainment room has gorgeous hardwood beams with lots of windows and even a fireplace. The house has a garage which includes extra storage area and laundry hookups. This home has tons of character and charm.

**** SCHEDULE YOUR SHOWING TODAY TEXT OR CALL LUZ at 323-229-1428 ****

REQUIREMENTS: 650 credit score, household income of 2.5 times the rent ($6,500), no evictions, no smoking.

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE4887708)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5539 Pamerton Ave have any available units?
5539 Pamerton Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Temple City, CA.
What amenities does 5539 Pamerton Ave have?
Some of 5539 Pamerton Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5539 Pamerton Ave currently offering any rent specials?
5539 Pamerton Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5539 Pamerton Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 5539 Pamerton Ave is pet friendly.
Does 5539 Pamerton Ave offer parking?
Yes, 5539 Pamerton Ave does offer parking.
Does 5539 Pamerton Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5539 Pamerton Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5539 Pamerton Ave have a pool?
No, 5539 Pamerton Ave does not have a pool.
Does 5539 Pamerton Ave have accessible units?
No, 5539 Pamerton Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 5539 Pamerton Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 5539 Pamerton Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5539 Pamerton Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 5539 Pamerton Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
