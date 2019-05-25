5539 Pamerton Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities extra storage fireplace hardwood floors w/d hookup Property Amenities clubhouse parking cats allowed garage pet friendly dogs allowed

Chaming Temple City Home - Large Temple City home...come enjoy this spacious 3 bedroom (with extra large den/entertainment room & computer room), 1 bath single family home on a large lot located on a beautiful tree-lined street. The home has a spacious front and back yard. The home is centrally located and a quick drive to great shopping, dining and amenities found within the San Gabriel Valley.



The private home has beautiful refinished hardwood floors, a large living room, hardwood floors in each bedroom, custom shutters throughout the home, new paint throughout the home, large kitchen with ample cabinet space and countertops, French doors of a sitting area/computer room that lead to the back yard and a very spacious entertainment room at the back of the home. The entertainment room has gorgeous hardwood beams with lots of windows and even a fireplace. The house has a garage which includes extra storage area and laundry hookups. This home has tons of character and charm.



REQUIREMENTS: 650 credit score, household income of 2.5 times the rent ($6,500), no evictions, no smoking.



No Dogs Allowed



(RLNE4887708)