Amenities

Updated 1bed/1bath downstairs apt with 1-car assigned parking in a shared garage in Temple City. Remodeled kitchen comes with new stove/oven, new cabinets, new sink, and new countertop. Freshly painted walls. New bathroom. Newly installed split air-conditioning and heating unit. And new vinyl flooring throughout the unit. Convenient location: close to shops, restaurants, and much more! See virtual tour: https://mls.ricohtours.com/3e97cb61-4dd8-44a7-a93f-1c184a28bf84/