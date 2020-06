Amenities

hardwood floors garage

Beautiful houses in Temple City located in the Arcadia School District. Middle unit is for rent . both 2bd+1bath. home has their own address(5327 Pal Mal ave , garage, laundry area, backyard, and gas and electrical meters. all of them are well maintained with laminated wood flooring and newer dual pane windows. Move in Condition! Please do not disturb the front houses tenant! only 5327 Pal Mal available for rent now! the house in the middle.