All apartments in Temple City
Find more places like 5237 Temple City Boulevard.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Temple City, CA
/
5237 Temple City Boulevard
Last updated January 16 2020 at 7:47 AM

5237 Temple City Boulevard

5237 Temple City Boulevard · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Temple City
See all
Apartments with Garages
See all
Apartments with Balconies
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

5237 Temple City Boulevard, Temple City, CA 91780
Temple City

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
This gorgeous, turnkey home is furnished, features 2 main floor bedrooms & is assigned to award-winning schools. Once inside, you can't help but notice the vaulted ceiling w/wood beams, spiraling staircase, rich-dark toned floors, crown molding throughout & an abundance of natural light gleaming through a bank of large windows. Follow the walkway through the center of the first flooring passing the formal livingroom with a cozy fireplace & a downstairs guest bathroom w/pedestal sink & wainscoting with beautiful tiles. Well-appointed kitchen features stainless steel appliances, stunning granite countertops w/backsplash & plenty of cabinetry for storage. Adjacent is a breakfast nook area w/picturesque view of the backyard & a huge familyroom great for gathering & entertaining promoting an entertainment niche with built-in cabinetry & shelves to show off your favorite family photos. Perfect for your senior roommates or overnight guests, there are 2 main floor bedrooms with an upgraded bathroom featuring a walk-in shower w/bench & vanity with granite countertops. Ascend the stairs to find 2 loft areas, 2 sizable bedrooms adjoined by Jack & Jill bathroom, and a spacious private Master Suite with retreat area. Stunning master bathroom featuring a separate walk-in shower, tiled jetted bathtub, dual sinks, glistering tile flooring & a large walk-in closet w/built-in shelves. Huge backyard w/covered patio, large grass area for play - set perfect for summer BBQ parties!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5237 Temple City Boulevard have any available units?
5237 Temple City Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Temple City, CA.
What amenities does 5237 Temple City Boulevard have?
Some of 5237 Temple City Boulevard's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5237 Temple City Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
5237 Temple City Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5237 Temple City Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 5237 Temple City Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Temple City.
Does 5237 Temple City Boulevard offer parking?
No, 5237 Temple City Boulevard does not offer parking.
Does 5237 Temple City Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5237 Temple City Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5237 Temple City Boulevard have a pool?
No, 5237 Temple City Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 5237 Temple City Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 5237 Temple City Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 5237 Temple City Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5237 Temple City Boulevard has units with dishwashers.
Does 5237 Temple City Boulevard have units with air conditioning?
No, 5237 Temple City Boulevard does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Temple City 1 Bedroom ApartmentsTemple City Apartments with Balconies
Temple City Apartments with GaragesTemple City Dog Friendly Apartments
Temple City Pet Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CASanta Clarita, CARancho Cucamonga, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CACosta Mesa, CAOntario, CASanta Monica, CAOrange, CATorrance, CA
Burbank, CAWest Carson, CACudahy, CALa Mirada, CAAltadena, CASouth Whittier, CAWalnut, CALa Cañada Flintridge, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles