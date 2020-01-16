5237 Temple City Boulevard

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace furnished granite counters patio / balcony range walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities bbq/grill

This gorgeous, turnkey home is furnished, features 2 main floor bedrooms & is assigned to award-winning schools. Once inside, you can't help but notice the vaulted ceiling w/wood beams, spiraling staircase, rich-dark toned floors, crown molding throughout & an abundance of natural light gleaming through a bank of large windows. Follow the walkway through the center of the first flooring passing the formal livingroom with a cozy fireplace & a downstairs guest bathroom w/pedestal sink & wainscoting with beautiful tiles. Well-appointed kitchen features stainless steel appliances, stunning granite countertops w/backsplash & plenty of cabinetry for storage. Adjacent is a breakfast nook area w/picturesque view of the backyard & a huge familyroom great for gathering & entertaining promoting an entertainment niche with built-in cabinetry & shelves to show off your favorite family photos. Perfect for your senior roommates or overnight guests, there are 2 main floor bedrooms with an upgraded bathroom featuring a walk-in shower w/bench & vanity with granite countertops. Ascend the stairs to find 2 loft areas, 2 sizable bedrooms adjoined by Jack & Jill bathroom, and a spacious private Master Suite with retreat area. Stunning master bathroom featuring a separate walk-in shower, tiled jetted bathtub, dual sinks, glistering tile flooring & a large walk-in closet w/built-in shelves. Huge backyard w/covered patio, large grass area for play - set perfect for summer BBQ parties!