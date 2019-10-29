5126 Rosemead Boulevard

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool garage hot tub

Rare find Temple city school district home in the Heart of San Gabriel. Quiet unit off street and only one common wall.

This cozy 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bath has an inviting and spacious living room with the corner fireplace and extra space for flexible use.

Upstairs has one master room and two bright and airy rooms and 2 car attached garage with large laundry room and storage.

Community swimming pool and spa, good location and near the shop stores. Many furniture and appliances are provided without warranty, such as refrigerator, washer, dryer,sofa,dinging table with chairs,desks,two queen bed and bed frames.