Last updated October 29 2019 at 11:15 AM

5126 Rosemead Boulevard

5126 Rosemead Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

5126 Rosemead Boulevard, Temple City, CA 91776
Temple City

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
pool
hot tub
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Rare find Temple city school district home in the Heart of San Gabriel. Quiet unit off street and only one common wall.
This cozy 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bath has an inviting and spacious living room with the corner fireplace and extra space for flexible use.
Upstairs has one master room and two bright and airy rooms and 2 car attached garage with large laundry room and storage.
Community swimming pool and spa, good location and near the shop stores. Many furniture and appliances are provided without warranty, such as refrigerator, washer, dryer,sofa,dinging table with chairs,desks,two queen bed and bed frames.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5126 Rosemead Boulevard have any available units?
5126 Rosemead Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Temple City, CA.
What amenities does 5126 Rosemead Boulevard have?
Some of 5126 Rosemead Boulevard's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5126 Rosemead Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
5126 Rosemead Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5126 Rosemead Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 5126 Rosemead Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Temple City.
Does 5126 Rosemead Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 5126 Rosemead Boulevard offers parking.
Does 5126 Rosemead Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5126 Rosemead Boulevard offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5126 Rosemead Boulevard have a pool?
Yes, 5126 Rosemead Boulevard has a pool.
Does 5126 Rosemead Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 5126 Rosemead Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 5126 Rosemead Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5126 Rosemead Boulevard has units with dishwashers.
Does 5126 Rosemead Boulevard have units with air conditioning?
No, 5126 Rosemead Boulevard does not have units with air conditioning.
