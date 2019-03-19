5042 Kauffman Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors garage recently renovated microwave

Unit Amenities hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Great Temple City location with Large corner lot-almost 10,000 Sq. Ft! This home has wood floors and built-ins in the dining

room. Kitchen off the dining room also has wood floors. The master bath does connect to the full bath that services all bedroom.

Updated 1/2 bath located off the entry has tile floor. One of the bedrooms has paneling and has been used for a den. There is no

closet in this room. There is a door leading to the outside patio from this room and another bedroom. All bedrooms have private

access. Energy efficient features include Solar Panels (Paid!), newer windows, newer roof and 2- 30-gallon hot water heaters.

There is an oversized garage with separate workshop, 2 driveways, and room for RV parking. 1/2 bath in the workshop in the garage.