Temple City, CA
5042 Kauffman Avenue
5042 Kauffman Avenue

5042 Kauffman Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5042 Kauffman Avenue, Temple City, CA 91780
Temple City

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
microwave
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Great Temple City location with Large corner lot-almost 10,000 Sq. Ft! This home has wood floors and built-ins in the dining
room. Kitchen off the dining room also has wood floors. The master bath does connect to the full bath that services all bedroom.
Updated 1/2 bath located off the entry has tile floor. One of the bedrooms has paneling and has been used for a den. There is no
closet in this room. There is a door leading to the outside patio from this room and another bedroom. All bedrooms have private
access. Energy efficient features include Solar Panels (Paid!), newer windows, newer roof and 2- 30-gallon hot water heaters.
There is an oversized garage with separate workshop, 2 driveways, and room for RV parking. 1/2 bath in the workshop in the garage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5042 Kauffman Avenue have any available units?
5042 Kauffman Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Temple City, CA.
What amenities does 5042 Kauffman Avenue have?
Some of 5042 Kauffman Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5042 Kauffman Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5042 Kauffman Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5042 Kauffman Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 5042 Kauffman Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Temple City.
Does 5042 Kauffman Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 5042 Kauffman Avenue offers parking.
Does 5042 Kauffman Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5042 Kauffman Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5042 Kauffman Avenue have a pool?
No, 5042 Kauffman Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5042 Kauffman Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5042 Kauffman Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5042 Kauffman Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 5042 Kauffman Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5042 Kauffman Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 5042 Kauffman Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
