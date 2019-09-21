All apartments in Temple City
4924 Hallowell Ave

4924 Hallowell Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4924 Hallowell Avenue, Temple City, CA 91780
Temple City

Amenities

w/d hookup
garage
air conditioning
some paid utils
internet access
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
internet access
4924 Hallowell Ave, Temple City - 3 bedroom/2 bathroom single family home ($2650) - Temple City - 3 bedroom/2 bathroom single family home for rent. Beautiful, classic ranch-style home with air conditioning in quiet cul-de-sac in Temple City. Spacious living areas, master bedroom with built in vanity area, large grassy backyard. Garage not included, used as storage by owner. Close to 605 and 210 freeways. Internet/cable ready, laundry hook-ups behind house. 1 covered parking space, one additional parking space.

For rent by Moller Property Management - (626) 444-9287

Rent per month: $2650

Utilities paid: Trash

All renting adults must have at least a 620 credit score, Social Security number, income of at least twice the amount of the rent per month, and a valid California ID or driver's license.

Pay rent and make maintenance requests from the comfort of your home computer or mobile device!

*SORRY NO PETS*

To view this unit:

During business hours, come to our office located at 12010 Ramona Blvd #7, El Monte between 8:30 A.M. and 3:00 P.M. and pick up a vacancy key.

We do require $20 deposit which is returned upon return of the key.

For after hours and weekend viewing contact owner at (626) 712-3349.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5119274)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4924 Hallowell Ave have any available units?
4924 Hallowell Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Temple City, CA.
What amenities does 4924 Hallowell Ave have?
Some of 4924 Hallowell Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, garage, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4924 Hallowell Ave currently offering any rent specials?
4924 Hallowell Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4924 Hallowell Ave pet-friendly?
No, 4924 Hallowell Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Temple City.
Does 4924 Hallowell Ave offer parking?
Yes, 4924 Hallowell Ave offers parking.
Does 4924 Hallowell Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4924 Hallowell Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4924 Hallowell Ave have a pool?
No, 4924 Hallowell Ave does not have a pool.
Does 4924 Hallowell Ave have accessible units?
No, 4924 Hallowell Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 4924 Hallowell Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 4924 Hallowell Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4924 Hallowell Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4924 Hallowell Ave has units with air conditioning.
