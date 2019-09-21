Amenities

4924 Hallowell Ave, Temple City - 3 bedroom/2 bathroom single family home ($2650) - Temple City - 3 bedroom/2 bathroom single family home for rent. Beautiful, classic ranch-style home with air conditioning in quiet cul-de-sac in Temple City. Spacious living areas, master bedroom with built in vanity area, large grassy backyard. Garage not included, used as storage by owner. Close to 605 and 210 freeways. Internet/cable ready, laundry hook-ups behind house. 1 covered parking space, one additional parking space.



For rent by Moller Property Management - (626) 444-9287



Rent per month: $2650



Utilities paid: Trash



All renting adults must have at least a 620 credit score, Social Security number, income of at least twice the amount of the rent per month, and a valid California ID or driver's license.



Pay rent and make maintenance requests from the comfort of your home computer or mobile device!



*SORRY NO PETS*



To view this unit:



During business hours, come to our office located at 12010 Ramona Blvd #7, El Monte between 8:30 A.M. and 3:00 P.M. and pick up a vacancy key.



We do require $20 deposit which is returned upon return of the key.



For after hours and weekend viewing contact owner at (626) 712-3349.



