Last updated July 8 2020 at 7:04 AM

4861 Arden Dr

4861 Arden Drive
Location

4861 Arden Drive, Temple City, CA 91780
Temple City

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rentalutions

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. Sep 1

$1,000

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 105 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
internet access
furnished
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
internet access
Room WITHIN modern condo built at the end of 2017. NOT a separate unit. Looking for SINGLE tenant; no couples/partners. Ground floor space (1 bedroom, 1 bathroom), open for a 1 year lease. Three owners (2 sisters and 1 brother, all working professionals) occupy the entire 2nd floor. Kitchen is furnished and in common area. Freezer space is shared, but 1 half fridge and 1 mini fridge are provided for the tenant's convenience. Annual overnight Temple City parking permit will be provided if necessary. Utilities (electric, heat, gas, internet, air conditioning, and water) are included in rent. Washer & dryer are available for use in the garage. Condo is 2 miles away from the El Monte bus and train stations. Condo is also a short drive from supermarkets (e.g. Sam’s Club, Ralphs, Good Fortune [for asian goods]), drugstores (e.g. CVS, Rite Aid, Walgreens), and various restaurants.

No pets allowed. Move-in available starting 9/1. Security deposit will be 1 month’s rent. Prospective tenant must be available for an in-person interview. Other house rules will be discussed during the interview (e.g. quiet hours, cleanliness, guests, etc.).

If interested, please email Sabrina at sabrina.g.liao@gmail.com or reply to this listing on the listing site. A $45 application fee to be paid online for full background checks via Avail.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4861 Arden Dr have any available units?
4861 Arden Dr has a unit available for $1,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4861 Arden Dr have?
Some of 4861 Arden Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4861 Arden Dr currently offering any rent specials?
4861 Arden Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4861 Arden Dr pet-friendly?
No, 4861 Arden Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Temple City.
Does 4861 Arden Dr offer parking?
Yes, 4861 Arden Dr offers parking.
Does 4861 Arden Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4861 Arden Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4861 Arden Dr have a pool?
No, 4861 Arden Dr does not have a pool.
Does 4861 Arden Dr have accessible units?
No, 4861 Arden Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 4861 Arden Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4861 Arden Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 4861 Arden Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4861 Arden Dr has units with air conditioning.
