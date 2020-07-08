4861 Arden Dr

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage air conditioning internet access furnished

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher furnished in unit laundry refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage internet access

Room WITHIN modern condo built at the end of 2017. NOT a separate unit. Looking for SINGLE tenant; no couples/partners. Ground floor space (1 bedroom, 1 bathroom), open for a 1 year lease. Three owners (2 sisters and 1 brother, all working professionals) occupy the entire 2nd floor. Kitchen is furnished and in common area. Freezer space is shared, but 1 half fridge and 1 mini fridge are provided for the tenant's convenience. Annual overnight Temple City parking permit will be provided if necessary. Utilities (electric, heat, gas, internet, air conditioning, and water) are included in rent. Washer & dryer are available for use in the garage. Condo is 2 miles away from the El Monte bus and train stations. Condo is also a short drive from supermarkets (e.g. Sam’s Club, Ralphs, Good Fortune [for asian goods]), drugstores (e.g. CVS, Rite Aid, Walgreens), and various restaurants.



No pets allowed. Move-in available starting 9/1. Security deposit will be 1 month’s rent. Prospective tenant must be available for an in-person interview. Other house rules will be discussed during the interview (e.g. quiet hours, cleanliness, guests, etc.).



If interested, please email Sabrina at sabrina.g.liao@gmail.com or reply to this listing on the listing site. A $45 application fee to be paid online for full background checks via Avail.