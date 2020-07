Amenities

Located in a gated community of Temple City, this fully furnished town house offer a Hotel standard living for a short term lease of 3-6 months. The main level has open kitchen area with family room, one bedroom and one bathroom. Upper level has a master suite, two bedrooms with an additional bathroom. Very safe location with easy access to freeway 10, downtown Temple City, Arcadia, Monterey Park et al. Must See!