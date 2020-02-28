10715 Lora Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Brand New Roof just installed. Spacious 3 bedroom and 1 1/2 bath home with extra large patio currently being used as family room or could be a 4th bedroom. Nice Cul de sac with spacious gated backyard ideal for large Truck or RV parking. Central Air and Heat and 2 car garage with remote control opener, Washer, Dryer, Refrigerator and stove are in good working condition. One block to Clemenson Elementary School, convenient to Bus Route, Sam's Club, Bank and Businesses. Please check on upcoming Open House schedules on Open House section.