Last updated February 28 2020 at 3:02 AM

10715 Lora Street

10715 Lora Street · No Longer Available
Location

10715 Lora Street, Temple City, CA 91780
Temple City

Amenities

Brand New Roof just installed. Spacious 3 bedroom and 1 1/2 bath home with extra large patio currently being used as family room or could be a 4th bedroom. Nice Cul de sac with spacious gated backyard ideal for large Truck or RV parking. Central Air and Heat and 2 car garage with remote control opener, Washer, Dryer, Refrigerator and stove are in good working condition. One block to Clemenson Elementary School, convenient to Bus Route, Sam's Club, Bank and Businesses. Please check on upcoming Open House schedules on Open House section.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10715 Lora Street have any available units?
10715 Lora Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Temple City, CA.
What amenities does 10715 Lora Street have?
Some of 10715 Lora Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10715 Lora Street currently offering any rent specials?
10715 Lora Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10715 Lora Street pet-friendly?
No, 10715 Lora Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Temple City.
Does 10715 Lora Street offer parking?
Yes, 10715 Lora Street offers parking.
Does 10715 Lora Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10715 Lora Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10715 Lora Street have a pool?
No, 10715 Lora Street does not have a pool.
Does 10715 Lora Street have accessible units?
No, 10715 Lora Street does not have accessible units.
Does 10715 Lora Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 10715 Lora Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10715 Lora Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 10715 Lora Street has units with air conditioning.
