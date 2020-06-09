7772 Sanctuary Drive

Amenities

PROPERTY WILL BE AVAILABLE JULY 01. For Private Showing, please contact Jay 213-923-0975. Luxury Estate in 24 hr. Guard Gated "Retreat" Community. Surrounded by Cleveland National Forest. Home features, 4 bedrooms & Bonus Room + 5 Bathrooms, each Bedroom with own Bathroom for Privacy. Downstairs 1 Bedroom with own Bathroom + 1/2 Bathroom. Spacious Open Floor with High Ceiling. Plantation shutters. Large Tile floor on Main. Gourmet Kitchen with Granite counter tops, Large Island unit, Stainless Steel GE Profile Appliances, Double Ovens, Walk in Pantry, Built in Kitchen desk, Ample of cabinets. Family room with fireplace over looks course, Formal Dining room and Butler's Pantry with built in Wine rack, lead to Courtyard. Master Suite, 3 vanities, Walk in Closet. Large Bonus room with built in desk. Balcony over looks Cleveland National Forest. Every room with view. Front & Backyard professionally Hardscape & Landscaped, with many fruit trees & flowers. Direct access to 4 car Tandem Garage with Epoxy floor. Community has Parks, Playground, Sport Court & Hike Trails. Easy access to Freeway, Nearby Major Shop Centers, Restaurants, Move Theater ~~~MUST SEE~~~