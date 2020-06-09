All apartments in Temescal Valley
7772 Sanctuary Drive

7772 Sanctuary Drive · (213) 923-0976
Location

7772 Sanctuary Drive, Temescal Valley, CA 92883
The Retreat

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$4,000

4 Bed · 5 Bath · 4142 sqft

Amenities

PROPERTY WILL BE AVAILABLE JULY 01. For Private Showing, please contact Jay 213-923-0975. Luxury Estate in 24 hr. Guard Gated "Retreat" Community. Surrounded by Cleveland National Forest. Home features, 4 bedrooms & Bonus Room + 5 Bathrooms, each Bedroom with own Bathroom for Privacy. Downstairs 1 Bedroom with own Bathroom + 1/2 Bathroom. Spacious Open Floor with High Ceiling. Plantation shutters. Large Tile floor on Main. Gourmet Kitchen with Granite counter tops, Large Island unit, Stainless Steel GE Profile Appliances, Double Ovens, Walk in Pantry, Built in Kitchen desk, Ample of cabinets. Family room with fireplace over looks course, Formal Dining room and Butler's Pantry with built in Wine rack, lead to Courtyard. Master Suite, 3 vanities, Walk in Closet. Large Bonus room with built in desk. Balcony over looks Cleveland National Forest. Every room with view. Front & Backyard professionally Hardscape & Landscaped, with many fruit trees & flowers. Direct access to 4 car Tandem Garage with Epoxy floor. Community has Parks, Playground, Sport Court & Hike Trails. Easy access to Freeway, Nearby Major Shop Centers, Restaurants, Move Theater ~~~MUST SEE~~~

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7772 Sanctuary Drive have any available units?
7772 Sanctuary Drive has a unit available for $4,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 7772 Sanctuary Drive have?
Some of 7772 Sanctuary Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7772 Sanctuary Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7772 Sanctuary Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7772 Sanctuary Drive pet-friendly?
No, 7772 Sanctuary Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Temescal Valley.
Does 7772 Sanctuary Drive offer parking?
Yes, 7772 Sanctuary Drive does offer parking.
Does 7772 Sanctuary Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7772 Sanctuary Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7772 Sanctuary Drive have a pool?
No, 7772 Sanctuary Drive does not have a pool.
Does 7772 Sanctuary Drive have accessible units?
No, 7772 Sanctuary Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7772 Sanctuary Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 7772 Sanctuary Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7772 Sanctuary Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 7772 Sanctuary Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
