Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:01 AM

27503 Acorn Dr.

27503 Acorn Drive · (951) 345-4146
Location

27503 Acorn Drive, Temescal Valley, CA 92883
Horsethief Canyon Ranch

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 27503 Acorn Dr. · Avail. Jun 24

$2,200

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1141 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
27503 Acorn Dr. Available 06/24/20 - Due to COVID-19, we are making special accommodations to our showings. Please call (866)-830-4401 for more information or call (951)-345-4146 to schedule a showing.

Updated three bedroom single story home featuring a desirable floor plan! Step into the open floor plan featuring plantation shutters throughout, tile flooring, a spacious family room with a cozy fireplace, and lovely kitchen offering a convenient layout! The kitchen features plenty of cabinet and counter space, matching appliances, and a center island, great for gatherings! Continuing through the home sits the exceptionally spacious three bedrooms including the master suite, and two well appointed bathrooms. This home sits on a large corner lot in the quiet Horsethief Canyon. Conveniently located within close proximity to parks, schools, and the I-15 freeway!

Lease term negotiable. Security deposit required prior to move in. Renters insurance required prior to move in.

Be sure to reference our website to see a 3D tour of the property! https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=TQXxHJ5vQ5a

Pets are considered solely at the discretion of the homeowner and an additional deposit and/or pet rent of $25/month per pet may apply.

Household monthly income must meet or exceed two and a half times the monthly rent. Applicant must show proof of income. Prior evictions, or outstanding debt to landlords will result in automatic denial of application. Any applicant convicted of a violent felony or misdemeanor may be denied residency based on a review of the facts and circumstances surrounding any such incident(s).

(RLNE5112578)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 27503 Acorn Dr. have any available units?
27503 Acorn Dr. has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 27503 Acorn Dr. have?
Some of 27503 Acorn Dr.'s amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 27503 Acorn Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
27503 Acorn Dr. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 27503 Acorn Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 27503 Acorn Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 27503 Acorn Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 27503 Acorn Dr. does offer parking.
Does 27503 Acorn Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 27503 Acorn Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 27503 Acorn Dr. have a pool?
No, 27503 Acorn Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 27503 Acorn Dr. have accessible units?
No, 27503 Acorn Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 27503 Acorn Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 27503 Acorn Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 27503 Acorn Dr. have units with air conditioning?
No, 27503 Acorn Dr. does not have units with air conditioning.
