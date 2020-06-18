Amenities

on-site laundry pet friendly garage recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

27503 Acorn Dr. Available 06/24/20 - Due to COVID-19, we are making special accommodations to our showings. Please call (866)-830-4401 for more information or call (951)-345-4146 to schedule a showing.



Updated three bedroom single story home featuring a desirable floor plan! Step into the open floor plan featuring plantation shutters throughout, tile flooring, a spacious family room with a cozy fireplace, and lovely kitchen offering a convenient layout! The kitchen features plenty of cabinet and counter space, matching appliances, and a center island, great for gatherings! Continuing through the home sits the exceptionally spacious three bedrooms including the master suite, and two well appointed bathrooms. This home sits on a large corner lot in the quiet Horsethief Canyon. Conveniently located within close proximity to parks, schools, and the I-15 freeway!



Lease term negotiable. Security deposit required prior to move in. Renters insurance required prior to move in.



Be sure to reference our website to see a 3D tour of the property! https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=TQXxHJ5vQ5a



Pets are considered solely at the discretion of the homeowner and an additional deposit and/or pet rent of $25/month per pet may apply.



Household monthly income must meet or exceed two and a half times the monthly rent. Applicant must show proof of income. Prior evictions, or outstanding debt to landlords will result in automatic denial of application. Any applicant convicted of a violent felony or misdemeanor may be denied residency based on a review of the facts and circumstances surrounding any such incident(s).



(RLNE5112578)