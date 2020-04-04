All apartments in Temescal Valley
Find more places like 25150 Lemongrass Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Temescal Valley, CA
/
25150 Lemongrass Street
Last updated April 4 2020 at 11:24 AM

25150 Lemongrass Street

25150 Lemon Grass Street · (951) 520-0058
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Temescal Valley
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

25150 Lemon Grass Street, Temescal Valley, CA 92883
Sycamore Creek

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

5 Bedrooms

Unit 25150 Lemongrass Street · Avail. now

$3,000

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 4 Bath · 3389 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
gym
pool
fire pit
Unit Amenities
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
clubhouse
fire pit
gym
pool
Gorgeous highly upgraded Sycamore Creek Home! - Don't miss out on this beauty! Located in highly desirable community of Sycamore Creek, this gorgeous home features over 3300 square feet and has 5 bedrooms, office, den and 4 bathrooms. Upgrades include fresh paint throughout, granite in kitchen and baths and so much more! Huge backyard with firepit to enjoy. Community amenities feature pools, clubhouse, gym and parks within walking distance. Will be ready for move in beginning of April

To schedule a showing call or text Jen at 951 818 1194

TO QUALIFY, MUST HAVE CREDIT SCORES 580 OR ABOVE AND MAKE 2.75 TIMES THE MONTHLY RENT. FOR FURTHER QUALFICATION DETAILS, PLEASE SEE OUR WEBSITE UNDER TENANT SCREENING WWW.951RENTS.COM

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4684460)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 25150 Lemongrass Street have any available units?
25150 Lemongrass Street has a unit available for $3,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 25150 Lemongrass Street have?
Some of 25150 Lemongrass Street's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 25150 Lemongrass Street currently offering any rent specials?
25150 Lemongrass Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 25150 Lemongrass Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 25150 Lemongrass Street is pet friendly.
Does 25150 Lemongrass Street offer parking?
No, 25150 Lemongrass Street does not offer parking.
Does 25150 Lemongrass Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 25150 Lemongrass Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 25150 Lemongrass Street have a pool?
Yes, 25150 Lemongrass Street has a pool.
Does 25150 Lemongrass Street have accessible units?
No, 25150 Lemongrass Street does not have accessible units.
Does 25150 Lemongrass Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 25150 Lemongrass Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 25150 Lemongrass Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 25150 Lemongrass Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 25150 Lemongrass Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Temescal Valley Apartments with GarageTemescal Valley Apartments with Parking
Temescal Valley Apartments with PoolTemescal Valley Dog Friendly Apartments
Temescal Valley Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CAOceanside, CACorona, CA
Fullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAWest Covina, CAMission Viejo, CA
Hesperia, CAWalnut, CACoto de Caza, CABanning, CACrestline, CALakeland Village, CADuarte, CAHemet, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-RiversideChaffey College
Concordia University-Irvine
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity