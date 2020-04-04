25150 Lemongrass Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters recently renovated Property Amenities pet friendly clubhouse fire pit gym pool

Gorgeous highly upgraded Sycamore Creek Home! - Don't miss out on this beauty! Located in highly desirable community of Sycamore Creek, this gorgeous home features over 3300 square feet and has 5 bedrooms, office, den and 4 bathrooms. Upgrades include fresh paint throughout, granite in kitchen and baths and so much more! Huge backyard with firepit to enjoy. Community amenities feature pools, clubhouse, gym and parks within walking distance. Will be ready for move in beginning of April



To schedule a showing call or text Jen at 951 818 1194



TO QUALIFY, MUST HAVE CREDIT SCORES 580 OR ABOVE AND MAKE 2.75 TIMES THE MONTHLY RENT. FOR FURTHER QUALFICATION DETAILS, PLEASE SEE OUR WEBSITE UNDER TENANT SCREENING WWW.951RENTS.COM



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE4684460)