***** 55+ AGE RESTRICTION ***** This property offers 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and 1966 sq.ft. with central air/heat. The Kitchen offers stone countertops and lots of cabinet space. This open floor plan has natural light throughout the main living areas. The master bedroom has a large walk in closet. Trilogy Homeowners Association amenities include a community pool, clubhouse and fitness center, tennis courts, and much more.