Spacious 4 bedroom and 2.5 bath located in a cul-de-sac in Wildrose! As you walk in, you'll notice a large, bright living room and dining room. There is also an office downstairs with a glass door. Large kitchen with granite countertops. Carpet was replaced approximately one year ago. Most areas freshly painted. The backyard has fruit trees and plenty of space for patio furniture. Pets allowed with additional deposit. Close to shopping and dining. You won't want to miss this one!