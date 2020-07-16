Apartment List
Last updated July 16 2020 at 1:00 AM

186 Apartments for rent in Stanton, CA with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Stanton renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They're also easier to clean and sweep, partic...

1 of 27

Last updated July 16 at 12:28 AM
1 Unit Available
Stanton
7895 West Cerritos Avenue
7895 Cerritos Avenue, Stanton, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
1173 sqft
Two bed, two bath and a half town home located conveniently near 91 and 22 freeways. This two story town house has wood flooring throughout both floor, matching black appliances, and a cozy fireplace.
Results within 1 mile of Stanton
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 16 at 12:24 AM
2 Units Available
West Anaheim
Anaheim Cottages
2544 W Winston Rd, Anaheim, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,936
990 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,339
1125 sqft
This cottage-like community is just minutes from the freeway and area amenities. On-site pool, grilling area and parking. Near Downtown Anaheim. Homes include crown molding, walk-in closets and patios.

1 of 11

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
8120 Larson Ave Unit 5
8120 Larson Avenue, Garden Grove, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,105
Wonderful 2 Bedroom one Bathroom and a half Apartment! Great size kitchen and living room! Hard wood flooring throughout the whole apartment! Kitchen has beautiful tile! Amazing high ceilings! Lets not forget about the granite counter tops! Two car

1 of 18

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
Westminster
13771 Wilson St
13771 Wilson Street, Westminster, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,995
1614 sqft
13771 Wilson St Available 08/08/20 Coming Soon: Remodeled 3Bd 2Ba Home w/ Den in Westminster! - **DO NOT DISTURB CURRENT OCCUPANTS** Stunningly remodeled, single story interior tract home in Westminster.

1 of 27

Last updated July 16 at 12:28 AM
1 Unit Available
West Anaheim
707 S. Webster Ave - 114
707 Webster Avenue, Anaheim, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,075
980 sqft
Labor Day special! 2 bedroom 2 full bathroom 2 story townhome semi standalone with central air, private patio and ceiling fan. Comfortable townhome living in a newer complex built in 1992. Walk to excellent elementary and high schools.

1 of 19

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
9302 Maureen Drive
9302 Maureen Drive, Garden Grove, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,900
1471 sqft
9302 Maureen Drive Available 07/17/20 Coming Soon: Remodeled 4Bd 2Ba Home in Garden Grove! - Check out this Walk Thru Video Tour: https://youtu.be/B7DrL_FUXHg Remodeled single level home in Garden Grove.

1 of 21

Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
8602 Chapman Ave
8602 Chapman Avenue, Garden Grove, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
Available 08/21/20 $1850 Beautiful Two Bedroom with Garage - Property Id: 53924 Beautiful and spacious upgraded two bedroom with two bathroom, upstairs, located in a gorgeous and tranquil community ,,Villa Chapman", minutes away from freeway,

1 of 34

Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
West Anaheim
2533 W. WINSTON ROAD
2533 Winston Road, Anaheim, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,825
860 sqft
Available 08/15/20 Beautiful, Renovated, Single level apartment - Property Id: 101923 VERY BEAUTIFUL HOME WITH MODERN UPGRADES FROM THE LIVING ROOM, DINING ROOM, KITCHEN AND BATH TO THE BEDROOMS.
Results within 5 miles of Stanton
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 16 at 12:47 AM
14 Units Available
Washington
Pacific Shores
7701 Warner Ave, Huntington Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,700
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,075
950 sqft
Convenient location near the 405, 55 and 5 freeways close to the Bella Terra Shopping and Entertainment Center. State-of-the-art fitness center, community swimming pool and spacious spa. Apartments have French doors and master suite baths.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 16 at 12:47 AM
8 Units Available
Crystal View Apartment Homes
12091 Bayport St, Garden Grove, CA
Studio
$1,379
405 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,651
684 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,080
973 sqft
Close to all of your metropolitan needs, these spacious apartments offer style and convenience. Various floor plans offer stunning features, including hardwood flooring, walk-in closets, and granite counters, as well as a community Jacuzzi.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
$
51 Units Available
Santa Anita Park
THE CHARLIE Orange County
3630 Westminster Avenue, Santa Ana, CA
Studio
$1,880
587 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,863
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,148
1048 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open by appointment-only for both self-guided tours and in-person private tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
20 Units Available
Cypress
Casa Grande Apartments
4455 Casa Grande Circle, Cypress, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,881
712 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,013
945 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,597
1150 sqft
Within a 20-acre, forested area minutes from area businesses, schools and parks. On-site business center, resort-style spa, fitness area and complimentary refreshments. Gourmet kitchens and fireplaces in some units.
Verified

1 of 65

Last updated July 16 at 12:38 AM
19 Units Available
Luce Apartments
7290 Edinger Ave, Huntington Beach, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,109
801 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,487
1163 sqft
A brand-new development on the cutting edge of comfort and luxury, these units feature amenities including a 24-hour fitness center, game room, al fresco kitchen and sculpture gardens.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
31 Units Available
Aspect
251 E Orangefair Ave, Fullerton, CA
Studio
$1,987
716 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,942
832 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,598
1184 sqft
Can't-beat location with a great walk score and easy access to nearby freeways. Modern design throughout the community with a unique clubhouse, fitness center and community garden. Granite counters, hardwood floors.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
$
11 Units Available
Downtown Fullerton
Malden Station by Windsor
250 W Santa Fe Ave, Fullerton, CA
Studio
$1,725
587 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,970
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,665
1003 sqft
Granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors and in-unit laundry. Residents have complete access to a clubhouse, grilling area, pool, hot tub and fire pit. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
$
19 Units Available
Cerritos
Cerritos Apartments
18944 Vickie Ave, Cerritos, CA
Studio
$1,649
379 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,838
706 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,308
912 sqft
Near local elementary school and parks, and close to Highway 91. One- to two-bedroom apartments come with hardwood floors and carpeting, air conditioning, walk-in closets and open floor plans. Community pool, gym, playground and laundry.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
$
11 Units Available
Amerige Pointe Apartments
1001 Starbuck St, Fullerton, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,125
950 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,670
1147 sqft
Master planned community with garage, basketball court, pool, pool table and parking. Units include bathtub, walk-in closets and stainless steel appliances. Located in Sunny Hills, close to shopping, dining and entertainment.
Verified

1 of 53

Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
$
23 Units Available
Boardwalk at Windsor
7461 Edinger Ave, Huntington Beach, CA
Studio
$1,955
709 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,990
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,255
1252 sqft
A luxury, upscale community in the heart of the community. Near I-405 Freeway. Each apartment features a washer and dryer, walk-in closet, and stainless steel appliance. On-site fresh water pool and fitness center.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 15 at 01:01 PM
$
29 Units Available
The Residences at Bella Terra
7521 Edinger Ave, Huntington Beach, CA
Studio
$1,886
584 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,040
754 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,511
1145 sqft
Luxury apartment complex with salt water pool, private cabanas, entertainment lounge and formal dining room. Units have gourmet kitchens and master suites. Close to the Bella Terra Shopping and Entertainment Center.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated July 16 at 12:06 AM
5 Units Available
West Anaheim
Charleston Square Gardens
1660 W Palm Ln, Anaheim, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,500
676 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
934 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Charleston Square Gardens in Anaheim. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 16 at 12:20 AM
8 Units Available
The Colony
The Gallery
1415 W North St, Anaheim, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,704
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,962
1116 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,597
1320 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Gallery in Anaheim. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
$
29 Units Available
Washington
The Breakwater Apartments
16761 Viewpoint Ln, Huntington Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
899 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Enjoy the Southern California lifestyle at The Breakwater Apartments in beautiful Huntington Beach! This beach side town (also known as Surf City, USA) is a place where cool & relaxed Orange County culture is a way of life.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
7 Units Available
Westminster
Jasmine Place
15100 Moran St, Westminster, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,878
829 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,456
1397 sqft
This property is literally steps away from dozens of shopping and dining options along Bolsa Avenue. Community features include a coffee bar, gym, pool and clubhouse. Apartments feature hardwood flooring and in-unit laundry.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
$
16 Units Available
Fountain Valley
Crystal Springs
10244 Warner Ave, Fountain Valley, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,770
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,934
970 sqft
Community sits on the edge of a golf course and park, close to the San Diego Freeway. Landscaped courtyard, communal pool and gym. Recently renovated one- and two-bedroom units include granite counters and air conditioning.
City Guide for Stanton, CA

Stanton has a decidedly fickle nature. It turns out the small suburb started out as a city, and one with a pretty sizable land area of about 16 square miles, before disincorporating due to high taxes in 1924. Then, in a moment of civic pride perhaps, residents once again attained city status, with an area of just over three miles square this time, in 1956. And now? Well, the citizens are mulling over un-incorporating again. Seems about time.

An adorably small blip on the U.S. map, Stanton, California is a tiny, close-knit city on the northern edge of Orange County, an area known for its amusement parks (perhaps youve heard of Disneyland?), gorgeous beaches and surfing lifestyle. While Stanton is comfortably inland, it does boast an amusement park of its own, along with smiling families, studious college kids and one of the most diverse populations in the nation. This leads to wonderfully walkable amenities in many neighborhoods and some seriously excellent Vietnamese and Mexican food. If that’s not enough to sway you to this semi-sleepy suburb, perhaps the community events will. Every year the town hosts a "Christmas in the City" day, and then pumps in real snow for all the kids to marvel upon and play in. Snow in Southern California? You bet.

Having trouble with Craigslist Stanton? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Stanton, CA

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Stanton renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

