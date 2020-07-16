186 Apartments for rent in Stanton, CA with hardwood floors
1 of 27
1 of 9
1 of 11
1 of 18
1 of 27
1 of 19
1 of 21
1 of 34
1 of 17
1 of 15
1 of 41
1 of 31
1 of 65
1 of 17
1 of 40
1 of 8
1 of 15
1 of 53
1 of 29
1 of 7
1 of 15
1 of 18
1 of 1
1 of 12
Stanton has a decidedly fickle nature. It turns out the small suburb started out as a city, and one with a pretty sizable land area of about 16 square miles, before disincorporating due to high taxes in 1924. Then, in a moment of civic pride perhaps, residents once again attained city status, with an area of just over three miles square this time, in 1956. And now? Well, the citizens are mulling over un-incorporating again. Seems about time.
An adorably small blip on the U.S. map, Stanton, California is a tiny, close-knit city on the northern edge of Orange County, an area known for its amusement parks (perhaps youve heard of Disneyland?), gorgeous beaches and surfing lifestyle. While Stanton is comfortably inland, it does boast an amusement park of its own, along with smiling families, studious college kids and one of the most diverse populations in the nation. This leads to wonderfully walkable amenities in many neighborhoods and some seriously excellent Vietnamese and Mexican food. If that’s not enough to sway you to this semi-sleepy suburb, perhaps the community events will. Every year the town hosts a "Christmas in the City" day, and then pumps in real snow for all the kids to marvel upon and play in. Snow in Southern California? You bet.
Having trouble with Craigslist Stanton? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more
Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Stanton renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.
However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.
Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.
It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.
Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.
However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.