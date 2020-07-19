7778 Glendale Circle

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters carport stainless steel pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities carport parking pool

Popular Crosspointe Village Condos is a wonderful place to call home. End Unit above carports. Tree top views. Fresh paint, refreshed kitchen with granite counters, stainless appliances, pantry and green house window. Bay window in dining area and living room window overlooking the front deck. The master suite is entered through double door entry and features a slider to a private deck, dressing area with long vanity counter, two mirrored wardrobe closets and a private bath room. Master bath has a resurfaced oval tub with shower overhead. The guest bath off the hallway has a tub with shower, laundry closet with stackable washer and dryer, window for ventilation and vanity with storage. There is only one wall touching a neighbor property. Central air and heat! Park right below the property in your personal parking space with storage cabinets above. This gated complex has 24 hour gate attendants, 3 pools and spas, lots of walkways and greenbelts. All only 18 mins. to the ocean. A new shopping center is being built across from the complex. Freeways are close by too!