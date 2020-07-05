All apartments in Stanton
7091 Fulton Way

7091 Fulton Way · No Longer Available
Location

7091 Fulton Way, Stanton, CA 90680
Stanton

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
range
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
playground
garage
This beautiful Bradford community townhome has been remodeled and is beautiful! It offers a bright kitchen with sliding glass doors opening to the private enclosed backyard. A cozy dining area is adjacent to the kitchen which leads into the nicely sized family room with ceiling fan. The second floor has 3 large bedrooms including a master retreat with walk-in closet and vanity area. The home includes newer appliances, new paint, stone counter tops, wood flooring, and clean bathrooms. The side by side 2 car garage has multiple storage areas and a washer and dryer hook-up. This townhome very close to large community green belts and a playground for children.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7091 Fulton Way have any available units?
7091 Fulton Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Stanton, CA.
What amenities does 7091 Fulton Way have?
Some of 7091 Fulton Way's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7091 Fulton Way currently offering any rent specials?
7091 Fulton Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7091 Fulton Way pet-friendly?
No, 7091 Fulton Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Stanton.
Does 7091 Fulton Way offer parking?
Yes, 7091 Fulton Way offers parking.
Does 7091 Fulton Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7091 Fulton Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7091 Fulton Way have a pool?
No, 7091 Fulton Way does not have a pool.
Does 7091 Fulton Way have accessible units?
No, 7091 Fulton Way does not have accessible units.
Does 7091 Fulton Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7091 Fulton Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 7091 Fulton Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 7091 Fulton Way does not have units with air conditioning.

