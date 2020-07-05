7091 Fulton Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors microwave range walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking playground garage

This beautiful Bradford community townhome has been remodeled and is beautiful! It offers a bright kitchen with sliding glass doors opening to the private enclosed backyard. A cozy dining area is adjacent to the kitchen which leads into the nicely sized family room with ceiling fan. The second floor has 3 large bedrooms including a master retreat with walk-in closet and vanity area. The home includes newer appliances, new paint, stone counter tops, wood flooring, and clean bathrooms. The side by side 2 car garage has multiple storage areas and a washer and dryer hook-up. This townhome very close to large community green belts and a playground for children.