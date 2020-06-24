12890 Court Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool

This is a lovely 76-unit apartment condo community with pool, parking area, and conveniently located to shopping centers, school, park, and freeways. One bedroom / 1 bathroom apartment condo starting at $1200 per month; and 2 bedrooms/1 bathroom apartment condo starting at $1500 per month. Includes trash and parking space (1 parking space per unit) with plenty of street level parking. All units are quite spacious with its own private enclosed patio, kitchen (many with recent upgrades), and large living room and bedroom areas. Coin laundry on site. Very-well maintained and long-term tenants. Availability changes weekly. Contact our sales office for details.