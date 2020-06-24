All apartments in Stanton
12890 Court Street

12890 Court Street · No Longer Available
Location

12890 Court Street, Stanton, CA 92841

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
This is a lovely 76-unit apartment condo community with pool, parking area, and conveniently located to shopping centers, school, park, and freeways. One bedroom / 1 bathroom apartment condo starting at $1200 per month; and 2 bedrooms/1 bathroom apartment condo starting at $1500 per month. Includes trash and parking space (1 parking space per unit) with plenty of street level parking. All units are quite spacious with its own private enclosed patio, kitchen (many with recent upgrades), and large living room and bedroom areas. Coin laundry on site. Very-well maintained and long-term tenants. Availability changes weekly. Contact our sales office for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12890 Court Street have any available units?
12890 Court Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Stanton, CA.
What amenities does 12890 Court Street have?
Some of 12890 Court Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12890 Court Street currently offering any rent specials?
12890 Court Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12890 Court Street pet-friendly?
No, 12890 Court Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Stanton.
Does 12890 Court Street offer parking?
Yes, 12890 Court Street offers parking.
Does 12890 Court Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12890 Court Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12890 Court Street have a pool?
Yes, 12890 Court Street has a pool.
Does 12890 Court Street have accessible units?
No, 12890 Court Street does not have accessible units.
Does 12890 Court Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 12890 Court Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12890 Court Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 12890 Court Street does not have units with air conditioning.
