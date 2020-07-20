All apartments in Stanton
Last updated September 2 2019 at 2:48 AM

12617 Moordale Circle

12617 Moordale Cir · No Longer Available
Location

12617 Moordale Cir, Stanton, CA 90680
Stanton

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
hot tub
2 bedroom, 2bath condo in a 24 hour Guard Gated "Cross pointe Village" . The unit is located with beautiful trees and lots of parking. Close to community pool and spa. Previous updated many items such as Kitchen with upgraded countertops and a white tile backsplash. white and grey cabinets compliment the sparkling white appliances. stackable washer and dryer is on master bathroom. This home has many storage and has two balconies. The whole inside unit just be repainted most of areas including most walls. This home has laminate floors throughout. carpot #716. Close to freeway 22. Lease to be included washer,dryer and refrigerator with no warranties.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12617 Moordale Circle have any available units?
12617 Moordale Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Stanton, CA.
What amenities does 12617 Moordale Circle have?
Some of 12617 Moordale Circle's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12617 Moordale Circle currently offering any rent specials?
12617 Moordale Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12617 Moordale Circle pet-friendly?
No, 12617 Moordale Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Stanton.
Does 12617 Moordale Circle offer parking?
Yes, 12617 Moordale Circle offers parking.
Does 12617 Moordale Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12617 Moordale Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12617 Moordale Circle have a pool?
Yes, 12617 Moordale Circle has a pool.
Does 12617 Moordale Circle have accessible units?
No, 12617 Moordale Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 12617 Moordale Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 12617 Moordale Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12617 Moordale Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 12617 Moordale Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
