12617 Moordale Circle

2 bedroom, 2bath condo in a 24 hour Guard Gated "Cross pointe Village" . The unit is located with beautiful trees and lots of parking. Close to community pool and spa. Previous updated many items such as Kitchen with upgraded countertops and a white tile backsplash. white and grey cabinets compliment the sparkling white appliances. stackable washer and dryer is on master bathroom. This home has many storage and has two balconies. The whole inside unit just be repainted most of areas including most walls. This home has laminate floors throughout. carpot #716. Close to freeway 22. Lease to be included washer,dryer and refrigerator with no warranties.