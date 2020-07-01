11341 Antonio

Amenities

dishwasher garage walk in closets pool hot tub fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave range walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub

Turnkey tri-level townhome located in the Palazzo community.The ground floor of this home offers a side by side garage with direct access and interior laundry. Bedroom three with its own private bath is located here and can be utilized as a private office or cozy den. The second floor features open living area with cozy fireplace, dining room and gourmet kitchen with recessed lighting, center island, gas stove, built-in microwave and dishwasher. The kitchen looks out over the open floor plan. Bedroom Two is located just beyond the kitchen. Walk up to the 3rd floor and be greeted by the master suite. The floor opens to a loft, a perfect retreat that draws you into your own perfect hide away. The over-sized bedroom connects to the master bathroom, which includes dual sinks, vanity, shower and a walk in closet. Community amenities including beautiful private swimming pool, spa, BBQ area. Located close to shopping (including the Block in Orange) Disneyland, Knott's Berry Farm, freeway access (405, 5, 91 and 22)