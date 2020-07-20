All apartments in Stanton
10393 E Briar Oaks Drive
Last updated July 17 2019 at 2:54 PM

10393 E Briar Oaks Drive

10393 East Briar Oaks Drive · No Longer Available
Location

10393 East Briar Oaks Drive, Stanton, CA 90680
Stanton

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Briar Oaks Community 2BR 2BA Condo for Lease. Unit is located on the ground level and has a green belt location. Attached garage with automatic opener leads directly into home. Kitchen has gas stove and built in dishwasher. Breakfast bar and dining area. Large living room with slider leading to front patio. No yard. Inside laundry hookups for full sized machines. Central heat and A/C. Master bedroom has large closet space. Community pool and spa nearby but not too close. Spectrum Cable TV with Showtime included. Reserved parking space 61 included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10393 E Briar Oaks Drive have any available units?
10393 E Briar Oaks Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Stanton, CA.
What amenities does 10393 E Briar Oaks Drive have?
Some of 10393 E Briar Oaks Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10393 E Briar Oaks Drive currently offering any rent specials?
10393 E Briar Oaks Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10393 E Briar Oaks Drive pet-friendly?
No, 10393 E Briar Oaks Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Stanton.
Does 10393 E Briar Oaks Drive offer parking?
Yes, 10393 E Briar Oaks Drive offers parking.
Does 10393 E Briar Oaks Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10393 E Briar Oaks Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10393 E Briar Oaks Drive have a pool?
Yes, 10393 E Briar Oaks Drive has a pool.
Does 10393 E Briar Oaks Drive have accessible units?
No, 10393 E Briar Oaks Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 10393 E Briar Oaks Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10393 E Briar Oaks Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 10393 E Briar Oaks Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 10393 E Briar Oaks Drive has units with air conditioning.
