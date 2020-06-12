/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 8:12 PM
117 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Spring Valley, CA
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Spring Valley
1 Unit Available
3202 Barcelona St
3202 South Barcelona Street, Spring Valley, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,799
1/2 OFF 1st month's rent 3 BEDROOM/1 BATH HOUSE - GATED - ROOM FOR TOY HAULER - Relaxing atmosphere in a country like setting, yet 12 minutes from Downtown San Diego. Pets ok. Plenty of parking space, fully remodeled 3 bedroom 1 bath house.
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 08:35pm
Spring Valley
1 Unit Available
8963 Windham Court
8963 Windham Court, Spring Valley, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,395
1140 sqft
Two-Story townhouse featuring new wood look flooring and new carpet throughout. All three bathrooms have been completely remodeled. Kitchen has new granite countertops with a dishwasher, stove/oven.
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
Spring Valley
1 Unit Available
3418 Fairway Dr
3418 Fairway Drive, Spring Valley, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1008 sqft
Adorable detached home in La Mesa. Just a jaunt from the Village! This home has tons of original charm yet has still has some great upgrades...
1 of 20
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
Spring Valley
1 Unit Available
2207 Kings View Circle
2207 Kings View Circle, Spring Valley, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,195
1104 sqft
3 BEDROOM UPGRADED SPRING VALLEY TOWNHOME! - This upgraded condo is located in Spring Valley just minutes from the 94, 54 and 125 freeways. Fantastic floor plan features 3 good sized bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms.
Results within 1 mile of Spring Valley
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
La Mesa
3 Units Available
Echo Pointe
4300 Echo Ct, La Mesa, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,378
1200 sqft
LUXURY & STYLE IN THE PERFECT LOCATION At Echo Pointe, we pride ourselves on offering apartments that you’ll be proud to call home.
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Lemon Grove
1 Unit Available
2123 Siegle Court
2123 Siegle Court, Lemon Grove, CA
Cul-de-sac 5 bedroom Lemon Grove - Welcome home! This beautiful 5 bedroom 2.5 bath home is available in June with a great cul-de-sac location. Home features upgraded kitchen and hardwood floors throughout the living area.
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
La Presa
1 Unit Available
2313 Highview Lane
2313 Highview Lane, La Presa, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,395
2313 Highview Lane Available 08/01/20 *AMAZING VIEW 3BR/2B* - 3 Bedroom, 2 bath || $3,395/month **FULLY FURNISHED HOME** Central air/ AC & Heating Gas fireplace in living room Pool (heated with solar panels) 2 Bonfire pits Patio furniture Huge
1 of 29
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Casa de Oro-Mount Helix
1 Unit Available
10914 Calle Tezac
10914 Calle Tezac, Casa de Oro-Mount Helix, CA
10914 Calle Tezac Available 07/06/20 4 BR/ 2 BA 1934 SQFT La Mesa Home - Beautiful and spacious home located in the community of La Mesa. The property features a spacious kitchen and living area.
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 08:35pm
La Presa
1 Unit Available
1021 La Presa Avenue
1021 La Presa Avenue, La Presa, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1207 sqft
Nice renovated 3 bedroom, 2 bath home with new flooring and paint. 2 car garage with washer/dryer hookups. Large fenced backyard with covered patio areas. New vinyl plank flooring and fresh paint throughout. Fireplace in living room.
1 of 25
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
La Presa
1 Unit Available
1629 Maria Ave
1629 Maria Avenue, La Presa, CA
Beautiful 4 Bedroom with a view - Property Id: 74215 Beautiful, fully renovated, 4 bedroom / 3 bath house with amazing views to the Ocean, Downtown Sand Diego, Coronado and Sweetwater Reservoir! Enjoy central A/C and heat, a nice patio and plenty
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
Lemon Grove
1 Unit Available
7971 Lincoln St
7971 Lincoln Street, Lemon Grove, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1229 sqft
Completely renovated bungalow home in great area of Lemon Grove. Three full-sized bedrooms with two full baths, one inside the master. Available now. Attached one car garage with driveway parking and plenty of street parking.
1 of 7
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
Lemon Grove
1 Unit Available
7973 Lincoln St
7973 Lincoln Street, Lemon Grove, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
988 sqft
New construction home in great area of Lemon Grove. Three full-sized bedrooms with two full baths, one inside the master. Available now. Long driveway parking and plenty of street parking. Large yard.
Results within 5 miles of Spring Valley
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated June 11 at 01:34am
College West
5 Units Available
Fifty Twenty-Five
5025 Collwood Blvd, San Diego, CA
Located less than two miles away from San Diego State University, Fifty Twenty-Five offers fully furnished apartment suites that are ideal for the modern student.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
7 Units Available
Ivanhoe Village
2675 Fletcher Pkwy, El Cajon, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,551
1300 sqft
Ivanhoe Village Apartments offer a wide variety of extracurricular activities in a relaxing atmosphere while at home! Residents enjoy living in a peaceful and beautifully landscaped community.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 08:12pm
Allied Gardens
16 Units Available
Levanto
5295 Kona Springs Lane, San Diego, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1553 sqft
Townhome apartments located near Mission Valley with outdoor fireplace and lounge, swimming pool and spa and fitness center. Two and three bedroom homes with gourmet kitchens, private balconies and garages.
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
La Mesa
2 Units Available
The Palms of La Mesa
7481 Mohawk St, La Mesa, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,487
1219 sqft
Nestled in a mature residential community just minutes from I-8 & accessible via the San Diego Metro Transit System, The Palms of La Mesa offers you the perfect mixture of convenience & location.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 06:24pm
Bostonia
13 Units Available
Parkway Club Apartments
1237 Graves Ave, Bostonia, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,271
1125 sqft
Situated in a quiet residential area with access to shopping malls, schools and grocery stores. All-electric kitchens for easy entertaining. On-site laundry, BBQ/grill area and swimming pool and hot tub.
Verified
1 of 43
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
La Mesa
17 Units Available
Seta
7346 Parkway Dr, La Mesa, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,905
1369 sqft
Great location for commuters, just off of I-8 and close to 70th Street train station. Residents enjoy units with patio or balcony, granite counters and garbage disposal. Community includes pool, parking, playground and BBQ grill.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
La Mesa
5 Units Available
Cove La Mesa
7400 Parkway Dr, La Mesa, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,395
1025 sqft
Contemporary apartments with walk-in closets and ceiling fans. Enjoy an on-site pool and fitness center. Right beside I-8. Near Mission Trails Golf Course. Minutes from San Diego State University.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Rancho San Diego
29 Units Available
Park Pointe Rancho San Diego
2450 Hilton Head Pl, Rancho San Diego, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,595
1095 sqft
Furnished apartments with stainless steel name-brand appliances in a complex offering a pool, hot tub and gym equipped with both resistance and cardio equipment. Just off Route 54.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated May 26 at 06:29pm
14 Units Available
Forest Park
1250 Petree St, El Cajon, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,330
1063 sqft
In light of the COVID-19 outbreak,?Alliance?Residential?is committed to doing our part to maintain the health of our residents and associates.?As such, we are opting to no longer conduct business face-to-face?at our communities.
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
La Mesa
1 Unit Available
9499 El Granito Ave.
9499 El Granito Avenue, Casa de Oro-Mount Helix, CA
9499 El Granito Ave. Available 06/19/20 Gorgeous Mt. Helix Home with Panoramic Views - Unique Craftsman home + guest house on Mt. Helix, built in 1913.
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Eastlake Greens
1 Unit Available
1182 La Vida Court
1182 La Vida Court, Chula Vista, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,795
1727 sqft
3BR+Bonus Gorgeous House Modern Upgrades & Garage - Gorgeous 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath split-level townhouse home with bonus room, 2 car garage overlooks Enagic Golf Course. Located in a gated community with clubhouse, pool & playground access.
1 of 27
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
College West
1 Unit Available
5233 Prosperity Lane
5233 Prosperity Lane, San Diego, CA
Available 08/01/20 HUGE 6 BED/3 BA HOUSE 1 MILE TO SDSU! - Property Id: 240597 Large 6 bedroom 3 bath house only a mile from SDSU.
