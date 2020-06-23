9454 Crest Dr.

Amenities

Overlooking Spring Valley & Casa De Oro, this cozy 1br 1ba home is available NOW! The home is located at the rear of a property with two homes. As a resident of the back home, you would have your own parking, deck and access to the large back yard. If you could not tell from the pictures, the view of the valley from the deck is gorgeous. The interior of the home has a full kitchen with a pantry and appliances included. While the majority of the yard is reserved for the front house, it can be shared and used by the resident in the back house. While this is only a 1br house, it does come with a living room and a formal dining area. The dining room also has access to the deck where the washer & dryer hookups are located. Small/medium dogs will be considered - sorry, no large dogs or cats. The house is ready now and waiting for it's next occupant - call us today to schedule your viewing!