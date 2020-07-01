9118 Rosedale Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Completely remodeled 2 bedroom and 1 bathroom unit. This is one side of a duplex in a small community with your own private yard. The unit has vinyl plank wood look flooring throughout and a new split AC system! Kitchen completely redone with granite countertops and new cabinetry. Unit lives like small two bedroom house with own private yard and one garage! Small complex, private and nice. Washer and dryer hookups. Water and trash included.



DRE 01197438



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,995, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $1,900, Available Now

