All apartments in Spring Valley
Find more places like 9118 Rosedale Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Spring Valley, CA
/
9118 Rosedale Drive
Last updated May 26 2020 at 5:44 PM

9118 Rosedale Drive

9118 Rosedale Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Spring Valley
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Accessible Apartments
See all

Location

9118 Rosedale Drive, Spring Valley, CA 91977
Spring Valley

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Completely remodeled 2 bedroom and 1 bathroom unit. This is one side of a duplex in a small community with your own private yard. The unit has vinyl plank wood look flooring throughout and a new split AC system! Kitchen completely redone with granite countertops and new cabinetry. Unit lives like small two bedroom house with own private yard and one garage! Small complex, private and nice. Washer and dryer hookups. Water and trash included.

DRE 01197438

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,995, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $1,900, Available Now
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9118 Rosedale Drive have any available units?
9118 Rosedale Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Spring Valley, CA.
What amenities does 9118 Rosedale Drive have?
Some of 9118 Rosedale Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9118 Rosedale Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9118 Rosedale Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9118 Rosedale Drive pet-friendly?
No, 9118 Rosedale Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Spring Valley.
Does 9118 Rosedale Drive offer parking?
Yes, 9118 Rosedale Drive offers parking.
Does 9118 Rosedale Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9118 Rosedale Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9118 Rosedale Drive have a pool?
No, 9118 Rosedale Drive does not have a pool.
Does 9118 Rosedale Drive have accessible units?
No, 9118 Rosedale Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9118 Rosedale Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 9118 Rosedale Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9118 Rosedale Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 9118 Rosedale Drive has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Lakeview Village
3115 Sweetwater Springs Blvd
Spring Valley, CA 91978
Skyline
8513 Paradise Valley Rd
Spring Valley, CA 91977

Similar Pages

Spring Valley 1 BedroomsSpring Valley 2 Bedrooms
Spring Valley Accessible ApartmentsSpring Valley Apartments with Balcony
Spring Valley Apartments with Pool

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAChula Vista, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CASan Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CATemecula, CA
Encinitas, CAPoway, CASantee, CANational City, CALemon Grove, CASolana Beach, CACoronado, CAAlpine, CARancho San Diego, CARamona, CA
Bostonia, CABonita, CARancho Santa Fe, CALake San Marcos, CAWinter Gardens, CAImperial Beach, CADel Mar, CAFallbrook, CALa Presa, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoCuyamaca College
San Diego City CollegePalomar College
San Diego Mesa College