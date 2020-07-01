8975 Lamar St.

Amenities

Upgraded 3 Bedroom House- Huge Lot and Usable Yard - Visit our website www.sdrentnow.com to apply and view available properties.



Hablamos Espanol



-3 bedrooms

-One bedroom has private access

-1 full bath

-New flooring along with real hardwood floors

-All new appliances: refrigerator, gas stove, microwave, disposal

-New; cabinets, carpets, vinyl windows, quartz counter tops and ceiling fans throughout

-New forced air gas furnace



-Extra large lot with plenty of parking for boat or RV

-Extra large detached one car garage with storage room

-Full size gas laundry room in garage

-Large fenced back yard



Rental Qualifications:



-All residents over 18 years must apply and be approved

-Fico score minimum 600

-Combined income required is 2.5 times rent

-Credit/background required



Utilities/Responsibilities:



-We pay for trash, sewer, and water

-Residents are responsible to pay cable/internet and gas/electric.



-Pets are allowed with an increase deposit of $200 per pet (2 pet max)



