8975 Lamar St.

Amenities
Upgraded 3 Bedroom House- Huge Lot and Usable Yard - Visit our website www.sdrentnow.com to apply and view available properties.
Hablamos Espanol
-3 bedrooms
-One bedroom has private access
-1 full bath
-New flooring along with real hardwood floors
-All new appliances: refrigerator, gas stove, microwave, disposal
-New; cabinets, carpets, vinyl windows, quartz counter tops and ceiling fans throughout
-New forced air gas furnace
-Extra large lot with plenty of parking for boat or RV
-Extra large detached one car garage with storage room
-Full size gas laundry room in garage
-Large fenced back yard
Rental Qualifications:
-All residents over 18 years must apply and be approved
-Fico score minimum 600
-Combined income required is 2.5 times rent
-Credit/background required
Utilities/Responsibilities:
-We pay for trash, sewer, and water
-Residents are responsible to pay cable/internet and gas/electric.
-Pets are allowed with an increase deposit of $200 per pet (2 pet max)
Feel free to drive by and view the neighborhood and location.
We delete posts once rented.
Thank You for considering us.
(RLNE5342360)