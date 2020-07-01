All apartments in Spring Valley
Last updated November 30 2019 at 11:01 AM

8975 Lamar St.

8975 Lamar Street · No Longer Available
Location

8975 Lamar Street, Spring Valley, CA 91977
Spring Valley

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
Upgraded 3 Bedroom House- Huge Lot and Usable Yard - Visit our website www.sdrentnow.com to apply and view available properties.

Hablamos Espanol

-3 bedrooms
-One bedroom has private access
-1 full bath
-New flooring along with real hardwood floors
-All new appliances: refrigerator, gas stove, microwave, disposal
-New; cabinets, carpets, vinyl windows, quartz counter tops and ceiling fans throughout
-New forced air gas furnace

-Extra large lot with plenty of parking for boat or RV
-Extra large detached one car garage with storage room
-Full size gas laundry room in garage
-Large fenced back yard

Rental Qualifications:

-All residents over 18 years must apply and be approved
-Fico score minimum 600
-Combined income required is 2.5 times rent
-Credit/background required

Utilities/Responsibilities:

-We pay for trash, sewer, and water
-Residents are responsible to pay cable/internet and gas/electric.

-Pets are allowed with an increase deposit of $200 per pet (2 pet max)

Feel free to drive by and view the neighborhood and location.

We delete posts once rented.

Thank You for considering us.

(RLNE5342360)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8975 Lamar St. have any available units?
8975 Lamar St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Spring Valley, CA.
What amenities does 8975 Lamar St. have?
Some of 8975 Lamar St.'s amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8975 Lamar St. currently offering any rent specials?
8975 Lamar St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8975 Lamar St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 8975 Lamar St. is pet friendly.
Does 8975 Lamar St. offer parking?
Yes, 8975 Lamar St. offers parking.
Does 8975 Lamar St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8975 Lamar St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8975 Lamar St. have a pool?
No, 8975 Lamar St. does not have a pool.
Does 8975 Lamar St. have accessible units?
No, 8975 Lamar St. does not have accessible units.
Does 8975 Lamar St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 8975 Lamar St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8975 Lamar St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 8975 Lamar St. does not have units with air conditioning.

