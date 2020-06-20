All apartments in Spring Valley
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

8963 Windham Court

8963 Windham Court · No Longer Available
Location

8963 Windham Court, Spring Valley, CA 91977
Spring Valley

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
Upgraded Two-Story townhouse in Spring Valley! - Two-Story townhouse featuring new wood look flooring and new carpet throughout. All three bathrooms have been completely remodeled. Kitchen has new granite countertops with a dishwasher, stove/oven. First floor includes a half bath, stackable washer/dryer, and large storage closet. All bedrooms are on second level and closets have mirrored doors, Master bedroom has private bath w/ vanity area & tub/shower combo. Complex offers pool & nice landscaped common areas. Close to shopping, schools & easy freeway access.
DRE01197438

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2607867)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8963 Windham Court have any available units?
8963 Windham Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Spring Valley, CA.
What amenities does 8963 Windham Court have?
Some of 8963 Windham Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8963 Windham Court currently offering any rent specials?
8963 Windham Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8963 Windham Court pet-friendly?
No, 8963 Windham Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Spring Valley.
Does 8963 Windham Court offer parking?
No, 8963 Windham Court does not offer parking.
Does 8963 Windham Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8963 Windham Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8963 Windham Court have a pool?
Yes, 8963 Windham Court has a pool.
Does 8963 Windham Court have accessible units?
No, 8963 Windham Court does not have accessible units.
Does 8963 Windham Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8963 Windham Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 8963 Windham Court have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 8963 Windham Court has units with air conditioning.
