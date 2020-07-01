8754 Valencia Street

Amenities
8754 Valencia St - 1/2 OFF! OPEN HOUSE THURSDAY's @ 4pm - 3bd/2ba single story, W/D Hookups - HOLIDAY SPECIAL 1/2 0FF 1ST MONTH'S RENT!!! ACT FAST!
RSVP TO OUR OPEN HOUSE
THURSDAY 'S FROM 4-4:30P
Text/Call Nicole to RSVP at (619)384-9219
8754 Valencia St
Spring Valley, CA 91977
3 Beds, 2 Baths
$2,395 per Month, $2,300 Deposit
3 beds, 2 bath single level home. Gorgeous hardwood floors throughout, kitchen with granite countertops, spacious living room with cozy wood burning fireplace, all bedroom feature brand new carpet, newer mirrored closet doors and paint, all new lighting fixtures throughout, washer and dryer hookups, 2 car garage, front and back fenced in yard, very private with tons of shade.
Conveniently located just off of Jamacha Rd and Sweetwater Rd. Walking distance to Mount Miguel High School, Super EZ Fwy access to 54, 125, 805, 94.
Text/Call Leasing Line 619-804-3325
Apply online www.sdpropertymanager.com
Lease: 1 Year Lease
Pets: Not Allowed
Parking: 2 car garage
Available: NOW
Contact Information: Text/Call Leasing 619.804.3325
Appliances
Washer/Dryer Hookups
Range/Oven
Refrigerator
Interior Amenities
New Paint
New Blinds
New Carpet
New Vinyl
Wood Floors
Fireplace
New Fixtures
Ceiling Fans
Deck
Granite Counters
Exterior Amenities
Patio
Gated Community
Fenced Yard
Backyard
Other
Pets Negotiable
Dogs OK
Cats OK
Garage Included
Mirrored Closet Doors
Cal BRE#01317589
Rental Rates and Terms Are Subject To Change Without Notice
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE3185801)