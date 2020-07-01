All apartments in Spring Valley
Home
/
Spring Valley, CA
/
8754 Valencia Street
Last updated January 14 2020 at 9:45 PM

8754 Valencia Street

8754 Valencia Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location

8754 Valencia Street, Spring Valley, CA 91977
Spring Valley

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
8754 Valencia St - 1/2 OFF! OPEN HOUSE THURSDAY's @ 4pm - 3bd/2ba single story, W/D Hookups - HOLIDAY SPECIAL 1/2 0FF 1ST MONTH'S RENT!!! ACT FAST!

RSVP TO OUR OPEN HOUSE
THURSDAY 'S FROM 4-4:30P
Text/Call Nicole to RSVP at (619)384-9219

8754 Valencia St
Spring Valley, CA 91977
3 Beds, 2 Baths
$2,395 per Month, $2,300 Deposit

3 beds, 2 bath single level home. Gorgeous hardwood floors throughout, kitchen with granite countertops, spacious living room with cozy wood burning fireplace, all bedroom feature brand new carpet, newer mirrored closet doors and paint, all new lighting fixtures throughout, washer and dryer hookups, 2 car garage, front and back fenced in yard, very private with tons of shade.

Conveniently located just off of Jamacha Rd and Sweetwater Rd. Walking distance to Mount Miguel High School, Super EZ Fwy access to 54, 125, 805, 94.

Text/Call Leasing Line 619-804-3325
Apply online www.sdpropertymanager.com

Lease: 1 Year Lease
Pets: Not Allowed
Parking: 2 car garage
Available: NOW
Contact Information: Text/Call Leasing 619.804.3325

Appliances
Washer/Dryer Hookups
Range/Oven
Refrigerator
Interior Amenities
New Paint
New Blinds
New Carpet
New Vinyl
Wood Floors
Fireplace
New Fixtures
Ceiling Fans
Deck
Granite Counters

Exterior Amenities
Patio
Gated Community
Fenced Yard
Backyard

Other
Pets Negotiable
Dogs OK
Cats OK
Garage Included
Mirrored Closet Doors

Cal BRE#01317589
Rental Rates and Terms Are Subject To Change Without Notice

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3185801)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8754 Valencia Street have any available units?
8754 Valencia Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Spring Valley, CA.
What amenities does 8754 Valencia Street have?
Some of 8754 Valencia Street's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8754 Valencia Street currently offering any rent specials?
8754 Valencia Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8754 Valencia Street pet-friendly?
No, 8754 Valencia Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Spring Valley.
Does 8754 Valencia Street offer parking?
Yes, 8754 Valencia Street offers parking.
Does 8754 Valencia Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8754 Valencia Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8754 Valencia Street have a pool?
No, 8754 Valencia Street does not have a pool.
Does 8754 Valencia Street have accessible units?
No, 8754 Valencia Street does not have accessible units.
Does 8754 Valencia Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 8754 Valencia Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8754 Valencia Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 8754 Valencia Street does not have units with air conditioning.

