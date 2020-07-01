8754 Valencia Street

Amenities

8754 Valencia St - 1/2 OFF! OPEN HOUSE THURSDAY's @ 4pm - 3bd/2ba single story, W/D Hookups - HOLIDAY SPECIAL 1/2 0FF 1ST MONTH'S RENT!!! ACT FAST!



Text/Call Nicole to RSVP at (619)384-9219



8754 Valencia St

Spring Valley, CA 91977

3 Beds, 2 Baths

$2,395 per Month, $2,300 Deposit



3 beds, 2 bath single level home. Gorgeous hardwood floors throughout, kitchen with granite countertops, spacious living room with cozy wood burning fireplace, all bedroom feature brand new carpet, newer mirrored closet doors and paint, all new lighting fixtures throughout, washer and dryer hookups, 2 car garage, front and back fenced in yard, very private with tons of shade.



Conveniently located just off of Jamacha Rd and Sweetwater Rd. Walking distance to Mount Miguel High School, Super EZ Fwy access to 54, 125, 805, 94.



Text/Call Leasing Line 619-804-3325

Apply online www.sdpropertymanager.com



Lease: 1 Year Lease

Pets: Not Allowed

Parking: 2 car garage

Available: NOW

Contact Information: Text/Call Leasing 619.804.3325



Appliances

Washer/Dryer Hookups

Range/Oven

Refrigerator

Interior Amenities

New Paint

New Blinds

New Carpet

New Vinyl

Wood Floors

Fireplace

New Fixtures

Ceiling Fans

Deck

Granite Counters



Exterior Amenities

Patio

Gated Community

Fenced Yard

Backyard



Other

Pets Negotiable

Dogs OK

Cats OK

Garage Included

Mirrored Closet Doors



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3185801)