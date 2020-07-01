3801 Polaris Drive

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities accessible carport gym on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage internet access pet friendly

Youve found your dream home! It includes an open floor plan and plenty of natural light throughout the space. The inviting kitchen has updated appliances, gorgeous wood cabinets, and ample counter space. The bright and airy living room is the perfect place to relax.

Youve found your dream home! It includes an open floor plan and plenty of natural light throughout the space. The inviting kitchen has updated appliances, gorgeous wood cabinets, and ample counter space. The bright and airy living room is the perfect place to relax.