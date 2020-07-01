All apartments in Spring Valley
Find more places like 3801 Polaris Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Spring Valley, CA
/
3801 Polaris Drive
Last updated June 2 2019 at 10:53 AM

3801 Polaris Drive

3801 Polaris Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Spring Valley
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Accessible Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3801 Polaris Drive, Spring Valley, CA 91941
Spring Valley

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accessible
carport
gym
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
Youve found your dream home! It includes an open floor plan and plenty of natural light throughout the space. The inviting kitchen has updated appliances, gorgeous wood cabinets, and ample counter space. The bright and airy living room is the perfect place to relax.
Youve found your dream home! It includes an open floor plan and plenty of natural light throughout the space. The inviting kitchen has updated appliances, gorgeous wood cabinets, and ample counter space. The bright and airy living room is the perfect place to relax.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3801 Polaris Drive have any available units?
3801 Polaris Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Spring Valley, CA.
What amenities does 3801 Polaris Drive have?
Some of 3801 Polaris Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3801 Polaris Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3801 Polaris Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3801 Polaris Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3801 Polaris Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3801 Polaris Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3801 Polaris Drive offers parking.
Does 3801 Polaris Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3801 Polaris Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3801 Polaris Drive have a pool?
No, 3801 Polaris Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3801 Polaris Drive have accessible units?
Yes, 3801 Polaris Drive has accessible units.
Does 3801 Polaris Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3801 Polaris Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 3801 Polaris Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3801 Polaris Drive has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Lakeview Village
3115 Sweetwater Springs Blvd
Spring Valley, CA 91978

Similar Pages

Spring Valley 1 Bedroom ApartmentsSpring Valley 2 Bedroom Apartments
Spring Valley Accessible ApartmentsSpring Valley Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Spring Valley Apartments with Pools

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAChula Vista, CAOceanside, CAEscondido, CAVista, CACarlsbad, CASan Marcos, CAEl Cajon, CALa Mesa, CATemecula, CAPoway, CA
Santee, CAEncinitas, CANational City, CALemon Grove, CARancho San Diego, CARamona, CACoronado, CABostonia, CASolana Beach, CABonita, CA
Rancho Santa Fe, CAFallbrook, CAFairbanks Ranch, CACasa de Oro-Mount Helix, CALake San Marcos, CALakeside, CADel Mar, CAWinter Gardens, CALa Presa, CAImperial Beach, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoCuyamaca College
San Diego City CollegePalomar College
San Diego Mesa College