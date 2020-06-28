All apartments in Spring Valley
3435 Helix St

3435 Helix Street · No Longer Available
Location

3435 Helix Street, Spring Valley, CA 91977
Spring Valley

Amenities

on-site laundry
parking
air conditioning
ceiling fan
key fob access
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
furnished
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
internet access
key fob access
This is a lovely fully furnished all-inclusive studio with a private exterior keyless entry. The studio is attached to the main house which shares an oversized bathroom. There is an exterior laundry facility on-site for tenant(s) use. Common areas are the RV Parking area and front yard outdoor living space. There are exterior cameras for security and exterior solar lighting for safety. Maximum Occupancy: 2 People

The studio rent includes: Queen Size Bed, TV preset with (Hulu, Pluto, Netflix and Amazon Prime), Wifi, Utilities, Laundry a kitchenette with two electric burners for cooking and preparing meals with a fully functioning sink. A small upright refrigerator with freezer storage and microwave. The room has central air both heating and air condition with a ceiling fan. Porcelain tiled floors which are easy to clean and durable.

The studio is centrally located next to the 94 Freeway. With a car its a 10 minute drive straight into downtown San Diego. La Mesa is our neighboring city with 5 minute drive to downtown La Mesa. On foot, there is public transportation one long block away with a bus stop located on the corner of Bancroft and Kenwood. Bus 851 transports to the Spring Street Trolley. There is shopping close by in Casa de Oro located 2-1/2 miles away.

Available for move-in May 1st...accepting applications now. Move in deposit is $650.00.

Please call or text for viewing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3435 Helix St have any available units?
3435 Helix St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Spring Valley, CA.
What amenities does 3435 Helix St have?
Some of 3435 Helix St's amenities include on-site laundry, parking, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3435 Helix St currently offering any rent specials?
3435 Helix St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3435 Helix St pet-friendly?
No, 3435 Helix St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Spring Valley.
Does 3435 Helix St offer parking?
Yes, 3435 Helix St offers parking.
Does 3435 Helix St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3435 Helix St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3435 Helix St have a pool?
No, 3435 Helix St does not have a pool.
Does 3435 Helix St have accessible units?
No, 3435 Helix St does not have accessible units.
Does 3435 Helix St have units with dishwashers?
No, 3435 Helix St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3435 Helix St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3435 Helix St has units with air conditioning.
Similar Listings

