3435 Helix St

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan furnished microwave refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking internet access key fob access

This is a lovely fully furnished all-inclusive studio with a private exterior keyless entry. The studio is attached to the main house which shares an oversized bathroom. There is an exterior laundry facility on-site for tenant(s) use. Common areas are the RV Parking area and front yard outdoor living space. There are exterior cameras for security and exterior solar lighting for safety. Maximum Occupancy: 2 People



The studio rent includes: Queen Size Bed, TV preset with (Hulu, Pluto, Netflix and Amazon Prime), Wifi, Utilities, Laundry a kitchenette with two electric burners for cooking and preparing meals with a fully functioning sink. A small upright refrigerator with freezer storage and microwave. The room has central air both heating and air condition with a ceiling fan. Porcelain tiled floors which are easy to clean and durable.



The studio is centrally located next to the 94 Freeway. With a car its a 10 minute drive straight into downtown San Diego. La Mesa is our neighboring city with 5 minute drive to downtown La Mesa. On foot, there is public transportation one long block away with a bus stop located on the corner of Bancroft and Kenwood. Bus 851 transports to the Spring Street Trolley. There is shopping close by in Casa de Oro located 2-1/2 miles away.



Available for move-in May 1st...accepting applications now. Move in deposit is $650.00.



Please call or text for viewing.