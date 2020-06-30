All apartments in Spring Valley
Last updated February 20 2020 at 12:52 PM

3368 Monique Lane

3368 Monique Lane · No Longer Available
Location

3368 Monique Lane, Spring Valley, CA 91977
Spring Valley

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
3368 Monique Lane Available 04/01/20 POOL-SOLAR-5 BEDROOM 2 BATH SPACIOUS BEAUTIFUL HOME IN SPRING VALLEY!! - This amazing home offers 5 Bedroom, 2 Bath, Pool, 2 Car Garage in a great neighborhood! Solar for Pool & Electric, 2 yrs old. Large Vaulted Ceilings in Kitchen, new Dishwasher, new Refrigerator. Large Island in Kitchen that opens up to family room with a fireplace, ceiling fan; overlooks the amazing Pool area. Spacious Master Bedroom with Walk in Closet; access to back patio from Master Bedroom. Laundry Room with New Washer & Dryer. Beautiful Pool that is fenced in for safety. Large patio for summer BBQ's and family fun! Gardener & Pool maintenance included. Pets allowed, no aggressive breeds please. ** 3rd Garage is not accessible to park a vehicle.

(RLNE5518131)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3368 Monique Lane have any available units?
3368 Monique Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Spring Valley, CA.
What amenities does 3368 Monique Lane have?
Some of 3368 Monique Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3368 Monique Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3368 Monique Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3368 Monique Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 3368 Monique Lane is pet friendly.
Does 3368 Monique Lane offer parking?
Yes, 3368 Monique Lane offers parking.
Does 3368 Monique Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3368 Monique Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3368 Monique Lane have a pool?
Yes, 3368 Monique Lane has a pool.
Does 3368 Monique Lane have accessible units?
No, 3368 Monique Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3368 Monique Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3368 Monique Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 3368 Monique Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 3368 Monique Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

