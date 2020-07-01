All apartments in Spring Valley
Last updated August 24 2019 at 11:24 AM

3240 S Barcelona Street

3240 South Barcelona Street · No Longer Available
Location

3240 South Barcelona Street, Spring Valley, CA 91977
Spring Valley

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
dogs allowed
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
bbq/grill
dogs allowed
hot tub
pet friendly
4 Bedroom Remodeled Home - Gorgeous, completely renovated single story 3 bedroom, 2 bath plus extra room home on expansive yard with multiple amenities, including: circular driveway, huge covered front porch, double door entry with step down to living room and fireplace. Kitchen features outstanding counter tops, all new appliances such as stainless steel refrigerator, dishwasher, double stainless steel sink, recessed lighting and beautiful tile floors. The spacious master bedroom is located in the rear of the home with doors leading to the large patio and ready for entertaining built-in BBQ, stove/oven and refrigerator. The master bathroom has a spa-like feel with inviting white tub and tile shower. All bedrooms have beautiful plank flooring throughout which matches the living and dining rooms. The home comes with a bonus/extra room which could easily be used for a second master bedroom as well. Other amenities are tankless water heater, 5 ton air conditioning unit, 3 thermostats throughout the home, recessed lighting throughout, full size washer and dryer in separate laundry room, and ample storage throughout. There is much more to see in this elegant property and is ready for occupancy immediately.

Tenant pays for water, trash, gas, electricity, cable, phone, and if desired, security system activation.

Outdoor dogs only with owners approval; no indoor dogs

1-year Lease preferred

For more info... call/text Ryan 858-357-5135, Ryan@ChasePacific.com

All applicants over 18 years of age to complete tenant application plus $35 per person processing fee.

Owner requires tenant to maintain renter's insurance for their personal belongings and liability.

Chase Pacific is the only agent contracted to represent this property.
CA BRE #00576911

This information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed. It is the duty (responsibility) of the tenant or tenants agent/representative to confirm the information herein

(RLNE5061206)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3240 S Barcelona Street have any available units?
3240 S Barcelona Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Spring Valley, CA.
What amenities does 3240 S Barcelona Street have?
Some of 3240 S Barcelona Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3240 S Barcelona Street currently offering any rent specials?
3240 S Barcelona Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3240 S Barcelona Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 3240 S Barcelona Street is pet friendly.
Does 3240 S Barcelona Street offer parking?
No, 3240 S Barcelona Street does not offer parking.
Does 3240 S Barcelona Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3240 S Barcelona Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3240 S Barcelona Street have a pool?
No, 3240 S Barcelona Street does not have a pool.
Does 3240 S Barcelona Street have accessible units?
No, 3240 S Barcelona Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3240 S Barcelona Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3240 S Barcelona Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 3240 S Barcelona Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3240 S Barcelona Street has units with air conditioning.
