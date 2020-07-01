3240 S Barcelona Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry bbq/grill dogs allowed hot tub pet friendly

4 Bedroom Remodeled Home - Gorgeous, completely renovated single story 3 bedroom, 2 bath plus extra room home on expansive yard with multiple amenities, including: circular driveway, huge covered front porch, double door entry with step down to living room and fireplace. Kitchen features outstanding counter tops, all new appliances such as stainless steel refrigerator, dishwasher, double stainless steel sink, recessed lighting and beautiful tile floors. The spacious master bedroom is located in the rear of the home with doors leading to the large patio and ready for entertaining built-in BBQ, stove/oven and refrigerator. The master bathroom has a spa-like feel with inviting white tub and tile shower. All bedrooms have beautiful plank flooring throughout which matches the living and dining rooms. The home comes with a bonus/extra room which could easily be used for a second master bedroom as well. Other amenities are tankless water heater, 5 ton air conditioning unit, 3 thermostats throughout the home, recessed lighting throughout, full size washer and dryer in separate laundry room, and ample storage throughout. There is much more to see in this elegant property and is ready for occupancy immediately.



Tenant pays for water, trash, gas, electricity, cable, phone, and if desired, security system activation.



Outdoor dogs only with owners approval; no indoor dogs



1-year Lease preferred



For more info... call/text Ryan 858-357-5135, Ryan@ChasePacific.com



All applicants over 18 years of age to complete tenant application plus $35 per person processing fee.



Owner requires tenant to maintain renter's insurance for their personal belongings and liability.



