Spring Valley, CA
3225 S Barcelona St
Last updated January 1 2020 at 8:06 AM

3225 S Barcelona St

3225 South Barcelona Street · No Longer Available
Location

3225 South Barcelona Street, Spring Valley, CA 91977
Spring Valley

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This beautiful 4 bed/ 2 bath home is a must-see with stunning VIEWS of the valley! The large front yard is perfect for any landscaping enthusiast and the small courtyard shields the front door from the street. The interior is stunning with vaulted ceilings, recessed lighting & rich laminate floors. The stacked natural stone fireplace in the living room adds a rustic touch to this spectacular home. The open floor plan exudes a spacious atmosphere- living room, dining room & kitchen all flow together. French doors near the dining room connect the gorgeous backyard to the rest of the home. That kitchen stands out with striking granite counters and backsplash, warm wood cabinets & stainless steel appliances. Ample counter space, including an eat-at bar for a casual dining option. All 4 bed are bright & roomy, featuring plush carpet and generous closet space. The slanted ceiling in the master bed enhances the depth and dimension of the home. The backyard is absolutely incredible, from the ample space in the yard to the breathtaking view of the valley. There is more than enough room for Landscaping & Gardening, as well outdoor activities like cooking & dining. The stone patio area is covered & makes an excellent spot for relaxing outside.

(RLNE5427136)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3225 S Barcelona St have any available units?
3225 S Barcelona St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Spring Valley, CA.
What amenities does 3225 S Barcelona St have?
Some of 3225 S Barcelona St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3225 S Barcelona St currently offering any rent specials?
3225 S Barcelona St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3225 S Barcelona St pet-friendly?
Yes, 3225 S Barcelona St is pet friendly.
Does 3225 S Barcelona St offer parking?
No, 3225 S Barcelona St does not offer parking.
Does 3225 S Barcelona St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3225 S Barcelona St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3225 S Barcelona St have a pool?
No, 3225 S Barcelona St does not have a pool.
Does 3225 S Barcelona St have accessible units?
No, 3225 S Barcelona St does not have accessible units.
Does 3225 S Barcelona St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3225 S Barcelona St has units with dishwashers.
Does 3225 S Barcelona St have units with air conditioning?
No, 3225 S Barcelona St does not have units with air conditioning.

