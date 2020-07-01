3225 S Barcelona St

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities courtyard cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This beautiful 4 bed/ 2 bath home is a must-see with stunning VIEWS of the valley! The large front yard is perfect for any landscaping enthusiast and the small courtyard shields the front door from the street. The interior is stunning with vaulted ceilings, recessed lighting & rich laminate floors. The stacked natural stone fireplace in the living room adds a rustic touch to this spectacular home. The open floor plan exudes a spacious atmosphere- living room, dining room & kitchen all flow together. French doors near the dining room connect the gorgeous backyard to the rest of the home. That kitchen stands out with striking granite counters and backsplash, warm wood cabinets & stainless steel appliances. Ample counter space, including an eat-at bar for a casual dining option. All 4 bed are bright & roomy, featuring plush carpet and generous closet space. The slanted ceiling in the master bed enhances the depth and dimension of the home. The backyard is absolutely incredible, from the ample space in the yard to the breathtaking view of the valley. There is more than enough room for Landscaping & Gardening, as well outdoor activities like cooking & dining. The stone patio area is covered & makes an excellent spot for relaxing outside.



