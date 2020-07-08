Amenities

in unit laundry garage recently renovated refrigerator

Unit Amenities in unit laundry refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

3111 Christy Way Available 06/08/20 2 Story, 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Unit in Spring Valley- Attached 2 Car Garage - 2 Story duplex in Spring Valley off of Bancroft with recently remodeled kitchen. This half of duplex features 3 full bedrooms, 2.5 baths, 2 car attached garage and private fenced yard. Yard service is included in rent. Washer, dryer and fridge included. Additional $50 flat fee charged per month for water.



www.ampropman.com



Meridian Property Management Inc.

CA Corp DRE Lic# 01856665



(RLNE5767366)