Spring Valley, CA
3111 Christy Way
Last updated May 12 2020 at 10:23 AM

3111 Christy Way

3111 Christy Way · No Longer Available
Location

3111 Christy Way, Spring Valley, CA 91977
Spring Valley

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
recently renovated
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
3111 Christy Way Available 06/08/20 2 Story, 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Unit in Spring Valley- Attached 2 Car Garage - 2 Story duplex in Spring Valley off of Bancroft with recently remodeled kitchen. This half of duplex features 3 full bedrooms, 2.5 baths, 2 car attached garage and private fenced yard. Yard service is included in rent. Washer, dryer and fridge included. Additional $50 flat fee charged per month for water.

www.ampropman.com

Meridian Property Management Inc.
CA Corp DRE Lic# 01856665

(RLNE5767366)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3111 Christy Way have any available units?
3111 Christy Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Spring Valley, CA.
What amenities does 3111 Christy Way have?
Some of 3111 Christy Way's amenities include in unit laundry, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3111 Christy Way currently offering any rent specials?
3111 Christy Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3111 Christy Way pet-friendly?
No, 3111 Christy Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Spring Valley.
Does 3111 Christy Way offer parking?
Yes, 3111 Christy Way offers parking.
Does 3111 Christy Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3111 Christy Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3111 Christy Way have a pool?
No, 3111 Christy Way does not have a pool.
Does 3111 Christy Way have accessible units?
No, 3111 Christy Way does not have accessible units.
Does 3111 Christy Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 3111 Christy Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3111 Christy Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 3111 Christy Way does not have units with air conditioning.

