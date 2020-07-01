3027 Chipwood Court

Amenities

For rent is a beautifully upgraded condo in a highly desirable Spring Valley complex! Second floor unit with same level access from the parking lot - no stairs to entry.This unit features hardwood floors and tile throughout. Enjoy the cozy fireplace in the large living room w/ a view of the greenbelt and park-like setting. The fully upgraded kitchen has stainless steel appliances, newer formica countertops and newer stove/oven. Stackable washer & dryer in the kitchen closet. The master bedroom is spacious w/ its own attached bathroom and walk-in closet. The other 2 bedrooms are on the opposite end of the unit and share a bathroom. The unit comes with one assigned, covered parking space and there is plenty of additional open parking. The complex features a pool, spa, tennis courts & a park with many picnic tables. Owner pays for HOA dues - which include water, sewer and trash.



Lease Terms:

- $2,075 per month

- Security deposit $2,075

- Minimum 1 year lease

- Preferred rent payment is through direct deposit.

- Credit check required for all possible tenants 18 yrs. and older. $30 per credit check.

- No smoking on premises

-No Pets

-Tenants required to carry a renter's insurance policy

-Tenant is responsible for their own gas & electric + any communications (cable, Internet, phone, etc.).



Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/3027-chipwood-ct-spring-valley-ca-91978-usa/615e0869-72c7-40a8-8f16-a0d4a1122016



