Spring Valley, CA
3027 Chipwood Court
3027 Chipwood Court

3027 Chipwood Court · No Longer Available
Spring Valley
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Apartments with Pool
Accessible Apartments
2 Bedrooms
Location

3027 Chipwood Court, Spring Valley, CA 91978
Spring Valley

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
hot tub
internet access
tennis court
*Available NOW*

For rent is a beautifully upgraded condo in a highly desirable Spring Valley complex! Second floor unit with same level access from the parking lot - no stairs to entry.This unit features hardwood floors and tile throughout. Enjoy the cozy fireplace in the large living room w/ a view of the greenbelt and park-like setting. The fully upgraded kitchen has stainless steel appliances, newer formica countertops and newer stove/oven. Stackable washer & dryer in the kitchen closet. The master bedroom is spacious w/ its own attached bathroom and walk-in closet. The other 2 bedrooms are on the opposite end of the unit and share a bathroom. The unit comes with one assigned, covered parking space and there is plenty of additional open parking. The complex features a pool, spa, tennis courts & a park with many picnic tables. Owner pays for HOA dues - which include water, sewer and trash.

Lease Terms:
- $2,075 per month
- Security deposit $2,075
- Minimum 1 year lease
- Preferred rent payment is through direct deposit.
- Credit check required for all possible tenants 18 yrs. and older. $30 per credit check.
- No smoking on premises
-No Pets
-Tenants required to carry a renter's insurance policy
-Tenant is responsible for their own gas & electric + any communications (cable, Internet, phone, etc.).

Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/3027-chipwood-ct-spring-valley-ca-91978-usa/615e0869-72c7-40a8-8f16-a0d4a1122016

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5115456)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3027 Chipwood Court have any available units?
3027 Chipwood Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Spring Valley, CA.
What amenities does 3027 Chipwood Court have?
Some of 3027 Chipwood Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3027 Chipwood Court currently offering any rent specials?
3027 Chipwood Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3027 Chipwood Court pet-friendly?
No, 3027 Chipwood Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Spring Valley.
Does 3027 Chipwood Court offer parking?
Yes, 3027 Chipwood Court offers parking.
Does 3027 Chipwood Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3027 Chipwood Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3027 Chipwood Court have a pool?
Yes, 3027 Chipwood Court has a pool.
Does 3027 Chipwood Court have accessible units?
No, 3027 Chipwood Court does not have accessible units.
Does 3027 Chipwood Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3027 Chipwood Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 3027 Chipwood Court have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3027 Chipwood Court has units with air conditioning.
