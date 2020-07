Amenities

This single story home has a versatile layout offering 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms with 1,720 sq. ft. The spacious backyard includes a 28 x 16 covered patio, 2 fans, pool w/slide, spa, shed, fruit trees, and offers much privacy from neighbors. Have a RV? There's parking for it. This desirable community located in Rancho San Diego has 2 pools, 2 parks/playgrounds, tennis courts, and 2 recreation rooms.