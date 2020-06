Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors patio / balcony w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

A totally renovated 3 bedrooom, 2 bath home has new wood laminate flooring, recessed lighting, a fireplace (DECORATIVE USE ONLY) and new quartz countertops and cabinets in the kitchen and bathrooms. The property also has new window coverings throughout and each bedroom has a ceiling fan. There'also s a new vinyl patio cover and new sod in the front and back yards. Owner will consider a small pet. MAXIMUM LIMIT OF 6 PEOPLE.