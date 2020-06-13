/
accessible apartments
77 Accessible Apartments for rent in South San Francisco, CA
Downtown South San Francisco
32 Units Available
Cadence
400 Cypress Ave, South San Francisco, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,073
722 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,013
1148 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$5,197
1321 sqft
Cadence is an exciting new pet-friendly apartment community with an iconic rooftop lounge, elevated courtyards, state-of-the-art fitness center, expansive club room, and more.
Results within 1 mile of South San Francisco
Crestmoor
12 Units Available
Acappella
1001 National Ave, San Bruno, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,989
827 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,958
1118 sqft
Located in The Crossing, this development is convenient and pet-friendly. Amenities include trash compactors, on-site storage units, accent walls, window coverings, linen closets, dens and vinyl flooring.
San Bruno Park
20 Units Available
Aperture
400 San Mateo Ave, San Bruno, CA
Studio
$2,752
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,044
701 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,675
1013 sqft
Aperture, a sensational new apartment community in San Bruno on the San Francisco Peninsula, offers contemporary urban 1-, 1-, 2-, and 3-bedroom homes for rent.
1 of 6
Last updated June 12 at 08:42am
Westview-Pacific Highlands
1 Unit Available
524 Inverness Dr
524 Inverness Drive, Pacifica, CA
5 Bedrooms
$6,750
2450 sqft
BUILT in 2019. New, charming, beautiful, quiet, safe, and comfortable 5 bedroom/3 bathroom house (2400+ sq. ft.
Results within 5 miles of South San Francisco
Pilgrim-Triton
11 Units Available
The Plaza
1 Plaza View Ln, Foster City, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,644
666 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,506
938 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Gourmet kitchens, hardwood floors and walk-in closets in upscale one- to-three-bedroom apartments. Resort-style amenities include a zen garden, wellness spa and fitness center. Convenient access to Hillsdale Shopping Center, Palo Alto and Silicon Valley.
West Edgemar-Pacific Manor
10 Units Available
Seacliff Apartments
300 Palmetto Ave, Pacifica, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,718
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,095
850 sqft
A Beachside Escape. This coastal community offers 1 and 2 bedroom apartments with modern touches in every room. Our open plan apartments are perfect for entertaining with a separate dining area with ceiling fan.
Pilgrim-Triton
16 Units Available
The Triton
55 Triton Park Ln, Foster City, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,065
882 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,610
1229 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$5,375
1399 sqft
Refreshing, relaxing and beautiful, these apartments are ideal for anyone who likes sophistication and comfort. Amenities include stainless steel appliances, counter-depth refrigerators and gas ranges, under-cabinet lighting and more.
Neighborhood 2
7 Units Available
Waters Edge
1200 E Hillsdale Blvd, Foster City, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,858
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,444
1100 sqft
Chic homes with designer fixtures and stainless steel appliances. Tenants get access to a fire pit, grilling station and gym. Right near the San Mateo-Hayward Bridge. Close to Bayside Performing Arts Center.
North Central
14 Units Available
Park Royal
651 N El Camino Real, San Mateo, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,648
624 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,258
824 sqft
Located in a desirable mid-Peninsula location, Park Royal is close to everything that makes the Bay Area such a great place to live.
Mills Estates
22 Units Available
Skyline Terrace
3133 Frontera Way, Burlingame, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,984
956 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,742
1357 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,960
1614 sqft
Mid-rise community near I-280. Fantastic upgrades including granite countertops, hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances. Floor-to-ceiling windows and gourmet kitchens included. A gym, hot tub, pool and grill area available.
Mulford Gardens
1 Unit Available
Marina Plaza Apartments
2777 Marina Blvd, San Leandro, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,244
894 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Excellent location on Marina Drive, close to Oyster Bay and Marina Park. Units include bathtub, patio or balcony, and walk-in closets. Community has parking, pool, and courtyard.
Mulford Gardens
1 Unit Available
Marina Haven Apartments
2712 Marina Blvd, San Leandro, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,299
844 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Just minutes from the waterfront. Smoke-free community. A modern home with updated appliances, walk-in closets and 24-hour laundry. Onsite pool, carport, lobby and grilling area.
1 of 28
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
Shoreview
1 Unit Available
1625 Cottage Grove AVE
1625 Cottage Grove Avenue, San Mateo, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,200
1328 sqft
Enjoy this spacious home abundant with light from a large pane window and warm southern exposure. Tall living room ceiling w/ recessed lights. Built in bookcases border a wood burning stove with fan make it a great room.
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Hunters Point
1 Unit Available
550 Innes Avenue Unit 204
550 Innes Avenue, San Francisco, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,850
980 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.) LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER: Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before June 30, 2020.
1 of 5
Last updated June 13 at 02:09am
Ingleside
1 Unit Available
280 Brighton Ave - 203
280 Brighton Avenue, San Francisco, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,700
689 sqft
Apartment Amenities Roof Deck/Lounge Rooftop lounge wi-fi Bike Storage Laundry Facilities Controlled Access Future On-Site Retail High Speed Internet Access Wi-Fi Heating Smoke Fee Cable Ready Tub/Shower Intercom Sprinkler System Wheelchair
Results within 10 miles of South San Francisco
Mission Bay
41 Units Available
855 Brannan Apartments
855 Brannan St, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$2,580
597 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,985
741 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,125
1128 sqft
Luxury community features rooftop deck, views of San Francisco skyline and fitness facilities. Residents enjoy units with private balcony, Caesarstone counters and A/C. Located in bustling SoMa, close to East and South Bay.
South Beach
20 Units Available
340 Fremont Apartments
340 Fremont St, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$2,536
531 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,255
779 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,173
1140 sqft
Brand-new apartments in a high-rise that looms over San Francisco's South Beach. Luxurious units have hardwood floors, walk-in closets, air conditioning and stainless steel appliances. Rooftop terrace, fitness center and clubhouse.
Showplace Square
24 Units Available
One Henry Adams
1 Henry Adams St, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$2,755
582 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,045
693 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,458
1035 sqft
On-site restaurant. Community rooftop lounge with city views, 24-hour gym, car-charging stations, pool and racquetball court. One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments have hardwood floors, in-unit laundry, walk-in closets and stainless steel kitchen appliances. Floor-to-ceiling windows.
Castro
7 Units Available
2175 Market
2175 Market St, San Francisco, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,038
564 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$5,280
804 sqft
Located in the heart of the Castro neighborhood, just steps from shopping, dining and public transportation. One- and two-bedroom apartments, all with hardwood flooring, stainless-steel appliances and patio/balconies. Off-street parking with fee. Elevator.
Prescott
4 Units Available
Lampwork Lofts
1614 Campbell St, Oakland, CA
Studio
$2,100
473 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,850
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Completed in 2014, the award-winning Lampwork Lofts project was the conversion of a historic four-story brick warehouse into 92 for-rent live/work units.
North Hayward
20 Units Available
Summerwood
21701 Foothill Blvd, Hayward, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,905
646 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,299
847 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Minutes from the Downtown Hayward BART Station for easy commuting. Recently renovated community with updated appliances, patio or balcony, and updated kitchens. On-site pool, playground and gym. Pet-friendly.
Potrero Hill
26 Units Available
Potrero 1010
1010 16th St, San Francisco, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,719
722 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,664
1059 sqft
Pet-friendly studio and 1-2 bedroom apartments just steps from CalTrain. Near I-280, College of the Arts and UCSF Mission Bay. Units feature modern kitchens, hardwood floors, in-unit laundry and patio/balcony. Gym, garage parking, elevator, courtyard.
West End
28 Units Available
Summer House Apartments
1826 Poggi St, Alameda, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,128
645 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,076
836 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,882
1000 sqft
Excellent location close to schools, transportation and family-owned restaurants. Community includes pool, fitness facility and elevators. Units feature closets, balcony or patio, private storage and electric range.
Merritt
6 Units Available
Merritt on 3rd
1130 3rd Ave, Oakland, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,386
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,292
900 sqft
Newly transformed community with spacious layouts and modern amenities. Community features include outdoor heated pool, spa, and pet park. Conveniently located near schools, retail, restaurants, and parks.
