South San Francisco, CA
63 Viola St
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:35 AM

63 Viola St

63 Viola Street · (415) 539-3949
Location

63 Viola Street, South San Francisco, CA 94080
Paradise Valley

Price and availability

5 Bedrooms

Unit 63 Viola St · Avail. now

$7,995

5 Bed · 5 Bath · 3390 sqft

Amenities

Property Force - 5 bed 5 bath - 63 Viola St, South San Francisco, CA 94080

For the most current property details or to send us a message please click the link below. If you have any specific questions regarding the property please call our office at 415-539-3949.
https://propertyforce.appfolio.com/listings/detail/6bf2583f-a2d3-4811-9bec-0a7cb487b3fd

Welcome to this 5b/5b luxurious home with breathtaking panoramic peninsula views from all 3 levels! The biggest floor plan with one of the largest corner lot sizes in the exclusive and private Mandalay Heights neighborhood. This spacious home features an open floor plan with facility upgrades and enhancements. Extremely bright living room and family room on different levels. 2 master bedroom suites have walk-in closets and dual vanities with separate tub w/ jets and stall showers. Formal entry has cathedral ceilings. Extra storage room. Backyard includes gazebo, oversized outdoor barbecue system, mini golf putting area plus a Japanese garden and a small pond surrounded with palm trees.

-Amenities-
Hardwood Floors
Professional Kitchen
Backyard HOA Common Area
Landscaped Backyard
Putting Green
Gazebo with Grill

-Rental Terms-
Owner seeks one (1) year lease
Available: 4/1/2020
Application Fee: $45
Security Deposit: Equal to 1 months rent
Utilities: Tenants responsibility

APPLICATION REQUIREMENTS:
1. All applicants must view unit before applications will be processed. No special treatment for applications received prior to viewing the unit.
2. Applicants must provide a copy of their photo ID
3. Applicants must provide proof of income (last two most recent pay stubs/offer letter/etc.)
4. Application fee must be submitted with application
Tenant responsible for all utilities

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4716958)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 63 Viola St have any available units?
63 Viola St has a unit available for $7,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 63 Viola St have?
Some of 63 Viola St's amenities include putting green, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 63 Viola St currently offering any rent specials?
63 Viola St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 63 Viola St pet-friendly?
No, 63 Viola St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in South San Francisco.
Does 63 Viola St offer parking?
No, 63 Viola St does not offer parking.
Does 63 Viola St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 63 Viola St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 63 Viola St have a pool?
No, 63 Viola St does not have a pool.
Does 63 Viola St have accessible units?
No, 63 Viola St does not have accessible units.
Does 63 Viola St have units with dishwashers?
No, 63 Viola St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 63 Viola St have units with air conditioning?
No, 63 Viola St does not have units with air conditioning.
