5 bed 5 bath - 63 Viola St, South San Francisco, CA 94080



Welcome to this 5b/5b luxurious home with breathtaking panoramic peninsula views from all 3 levels! The biggest floor plan with one of the largest corner lot sizes in the exclusive and private Mandalay Heights neighborhood. This spacious home features an open floor plan with facility upgrades and enhancements. Extremely bright living room and family room on different levels. 2 master bedroom suites have walk-in closets and dual vanities with separate tub w/ jets and stall showers. Formal entry has cathedral ceilings. Extra storage room. Backyard includes gazebo, oversized outdoor barbecue system, mini golf putting area plus a Japanese garden and a small pond surrounded with palm trees.



-Amenities-

Hardwood Floors

Professional Kitchen

Backyard HOA Common Area

Landscaped Backyard

Putting Green

Gazebo with Grill



-Rental Terms-

Owner seeks one (1) year lease

Available: 4/1/2020

Application Fee: $45

Security Deposit: Equal to 1 months rent

Utilities: Tenants responsibility



APPLICATION REQUIREMENTS:

1. All applicants must view unit before applications will be processed. No special treatment for applications received prior to viewing the unit.

2. Applicants must provide a copy of their photo ID

3. Applicants must provide proof of income (last two most recent pay stubs/offer letter/etc.)

4. Application fee must be submitted with application

No Pets Allowed



